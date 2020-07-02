When he was still in disapers, Drew Romo would stand in front of the television, wearing his diaper, and watching baseball games.

"My parents have pictures of it," said Romo.

Needless to say, he's a baseball rat.

And so far, so good for him and his relationship with baseball.

The product of the Woodlands (Tx) High School was the 35th selection in this year's June draft, a part of the Competitive Balance round between the first and second rounds, and on Wednesday he signed on the dotted line with the Rockies.

While the Rockies do not announce bonus money, a source with knowledge of the signing process in MLB confirmed that Romo received a signing bonus of $2,095,800, slot money for the 39th selection.

Romo turned down a full-ride to LSU to sign with the Rockies.

And now comes the waiting game while Major League Baseball decides how to break in this year's signees in light of Minor League Baseball cancelling its season in light of the corona virus.

Romo is ready whenever he gets the call.

"I talk to a couple other teams who had interest but the Rockies were one of the teams with the most interest," he said. "I didn't have too many expectations going in, but I know 35 was a good spot for me. I wasn't too surprised."

He did have options, including a full ride to LSU. That, however, became an afterthought once he was selected by the Rockies, who drafted Romo higher than any high school catcher in franchise history. Ben Petrick was the 38th pick in the draft when the Rockies took him in the second round in 1995, 30 slots after they took Todd Helton in the first round.

Ron Eastman, Romo's high school coach, gives the switch-hitting Romo a strong recommendation.

"His baseball IQ is extremely high for a high school player, in particular," said Eastman.

Romo has a similar respect for Eastman as a coach. Romo, whose father had been a high school coach in San Antonio, and his family moved to The Woodlands when Romo was ready to be a freshman. Eastman was part of the lure.

Eastman had no complaints about welcoming Romo, even if he did have to interrupt his catching development for a year.

"When he came in we had a senior who was the returning catcher," said Eastman. "I tried to figure out how to make sure (Romo) had an opportunity so he played a full season at shortstop as a backup plan.

"He didn't bat an eye. He was the All-District shortstop. He showed a lot of athleticism playing shortstop. He wasn't intimidated being out there. I also thought he could be talented on the mound as a high school pitcher."

But, Romo explained, wasn't an option.

"I played in the field most of my amateur career at shortstop and second base," he said. "I went behind the plate once to try it out and I was really good with it. I was a natural. I think playing the infield really helped with my skills and agility."

He was hooked on the Tools of Ignorance, as the catching gear is known.

"It's a grind," he said when asked what he enjoyed about catching. "I love the hard work that comes with it. You go to a Showcase and there are 50 shortstops and seven or eight catchers. So it means it is easy to stand out. Itmade a lot of sense."

Romo did stand out. He is the first catcher to play on back-to-back 18 Under Team USA since Joe Mauer, who the Minnesota Twins selected out of high school with the first pick in the 2001 draft.

"That gives me a great deal of confidence heading into my pro career," said Romo.

And he plans to maintain his switch-hitting in pro ball.

"I have been doing it a couple years now and I have a lot of confidence at the plate," he said.

Eastman has a lot of confidence in Romo, as well.

"He is a driven young man," said Eastman. "He will play in the major leagues one day. Its a special individual who has the ability and the drive. (Woodlands alums) Paul Goldsmith and Jameson Taillon had it. All three are outstanding young men with an outstanding work ethic."

Eastman paused.

"You can put checks by all the intangibles for Drew," said Eastman. "What you want is a catcher who is an assistant coach on the field. "

And some day, in the not too distant future, Romo's planning to be behind the plate at Coors Field.