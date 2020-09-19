SI.com
Update: Rockies Complete Trading Deadline Deals with Orioles, Red Sox

Tracy Ringolsby

Right-handed reliever Jacob Wallace, the Rockies' third-round draft choice a year ago out of the University of Connecticut, was sent to the Boston Red Sox to complete the Rockies acquiring outfielder Kevin Pillar at the trading deadline.

Wallace, ranked the No. 15 prospect in the Rockies organization by Baseball America, is the third prospect the Rockies gave up at the trading deadline in an effort to provide an impetus for the Rockies' stretch run.

First baseman Tyler Nevin, ranked No. 10, and infielder Terrin Vavra, ranked No. 14, were initially sent to Baltimore for reliever Mychal Givens, who the Rockies do control for another season before he can become a free agent. 

On Friday, the Rockies added outfielder Mishael Deson, 18, to the package shipped to Balitmore. Deson was originally signed by the Rockies on July 7, 2018, as an International free agent out of La Romana, Dominican Republic. He appeared in a combined 61 games for the Rockies DSL affiliates in 2019, hitting .252/.327/.336 (63-for-250) with 14 doubles, two triples, one home run, 38 runs scored, 20 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 29 walks.

Wallace, 22, made his professional debut last season in the Rockies organization, making 22 relief appearances for Short-A Boise. Named a Northwest League mid-season All-Star and Baseball America Short-Season All-Star, Wallace posted a 1.29 ERA (3 ER/21.0 IP), 0.86 WHIP and .129 opponent batting average while converting 12 of his 13 save opportunities. 

