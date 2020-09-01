Cooperstown Calling: The Evolution of the Baseball Card From Hobby to Passion

TOPPS TRANSFORMED BASEBALL CARDS FROM HOBBY TO PASSION

Part of the BASEBALL HISTORY series presented weekly by the Baseball Hall of Fame

With Sy Berger leading the way, Topps became the industry leader among baseball card companies. Click here to read more about how a bubble gum marketing scheme changed baseball fandom.

Part of the SHORT STOPS series

Buck O'Neil Award winner Rachel Robinson advocated for Jackie Robinson's plaque to be changed to recognize his pioneering efforts to integrate Major League Baseball. Click here to read more about this history-making woman.

CardCorner:

Donruss' 1994 Carlos Baerga card features the second baseman who became a beloved franchise icon in Cleveland. Click here to read more about the Indians' star.

Sept. 2, 2001: Mussina one strike away from perfection

Nineteen years ago this week, Mike Mussina came tantalizingly close to pitching a perfect game, but ultimately settled for a one-hit complete game shutout. Click here to read more about the Hall of Famer's brilliant outing.

