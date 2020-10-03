SI.com
Inside the Seams
Cooperstown Remembers The Late Bob Gibson

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of  Jon Shestakofsky

Hall of fame pitcher Bob Gibson passed away on Friday, and the Hall of Fame paid tribute to the man:

I do believe I gave 100 percent every single time.” – Bob Gibson

“Bob Gibson’s intensity and determination commanded respect and admiration from his peers on the field, as well as the generations of baseball fans who followed him throughout his career. His deep love and dedication to the game was felt by everyone he encountered, and nowhere more so than in Cooperstown, where he and his wonderful wife Wendy would return each summer, after his Induction in 1981. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire staff of the Hall of Fame, we send our love and deepest condolences to Wendy and the Gibson family. Bob’s spirit will live on forever at the Hall of Fame.”

Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman, Baseball Hall of Fame

Robert Gibson

St. Louis N.L., 1959-75

-- Five-time 20-game winner. 

--3,117 strikeouts made him only second pitcher to reach 3,000. 

-- First to fan 200 or more in a season 9 times. 

-- Set N.L. mark with 1.12 ERA in 1968, hurling 13 shutouts. 

-- Twice World Series MVP, setting records for consecutive victories (7), consecutive complete games (8), and strikeouts in a game (17) and a series (35). 

-- Voted N.L. MVP in 1968.

--Cy Young Award winner in 1968 and 1970. 

-- Won nine Gold Glove Awards.

Born: Nov. 9, 1935 at Omaha, Neb.

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 189

Threw and batted right

During 17 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Bob Gibson won 20 or more games five times with an intimidating, dignified presence. Regarding his enormous talent, the nine-time All-Star said: “It is not something I earned or acquired or bought. It is a gift. It is something that was given to me.” He won nine Gold Glove Awards, along with the 1968 National League Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards after posting a 1.12 ERA. Gibson set World Series records with seven consecutive wins and 17 strikeouts in a game, and won two World Series MVP awards (1964 and 1967).

Quotes from Bob Gibson

“One thing I’ve always been proud of is the fact that I’ve never intentionally cheated anybody out of what they came to the ball park to see. But most of all, I’m proud of the fact that whatever I did, I did it my way.”

“The great feeling is doing what you do, and knowing that you’re good at it. That’s a wonderful feeling.”

“Playing baseball was my life. It was something I devoted 100 percent to.”

“Pride, intensity, talent, respect, dedication. You need them all to describe Bob Gibson.”

– Hall of Famer Joe Torre, teammate of Bob Gibson

“He instills the competitive drive in others. His overall approach is to win.”

– Hall of Famer Ernie Banks

“There are players that play the game of baseball that attempt to live up to standards. This man sets them.”

– Ron Fairly, teammate of Bob Gibson

“He didn’t like to lose to anyone in anything. Bob was a man of mule-ish competitive instinct.”

– 2012 Ford C. Frick Award winner Tim McCarver, teammate of Bob Gibson

On the web: Visit https://baseballhall.org/hall-of-famers/gibson-bob to view Bob Gibson’s Hall of Fame plaque, induction speech and a video tribute.

Comments

