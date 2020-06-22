Eckserley, Trammell Featured This Week in HOF Virtual Voices

COOPERSTOWN, NY -- Two of the heroes of the 1980s will connect with fans around the globe as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum adds to its virtual programming lineup.

As part of the Museum’s Safe at Home initiative, Dennis Eckersley and Alan Trammell will be special guests in upcoming Virtual Voices of the Game programs. Viewers can interact with the Hall of Fame legends as they reminisce about their careers and share stories of their favorite moments as Hall of Famers.

Upcoming programs include (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m.

Hall of Famer Alan Trammell joins us for a Virtual Legends of the Game event. Trammell, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018, played 20 seasons for the Detroit Tigers, earning six All-Star Game selections and four Gold Glove Awards at shortstop.

Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 p.m.

Join Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi on Instagram Live as the two discuss the game’s latest news and share memories on and off the field. Jones and Sciambi are members of ESPN’s Major League Baseball broadcast team for the 2020 season.

Thursday, June 25, 1 p.m.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues. To celebrate the centennial, join us for a special program about the history of the leagues that thrived during the 1920s, 30s and 40s. This program will highlight the efforts of Negro Leagues founder Rube Foster. Learn about some of the greatest players of African-American baseball, including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson and Cool Papa Bell. Hear the story of Effa Manley, the only female member of the Hall of Fame. And find out more about the Hall of Famers who started their careers in the Negro Leagues before becoming household names, like Hank Aaron, Ernie Banks and Willie Mays.

Tuesday, June 30, 1 p.m.

The 1992 American League Cy Young Award winner and Most Valuable Player, Dennis Eckersley will be featured in a Virtual Legends of the Game program. Eckersley, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2004, won 197 games and saved 390 more in a 24-year big league career that saw him transform from one of the game’s top starting pitchers to a record-setting closer.

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 1 p.m.

Test your knowledge of baseball history in this virtual interactive game show. Make your way through nine ‘innings’ of questions. Each program consists of three separate games. For each game, the host will work with the virtual contestants to proceed through each inning.

