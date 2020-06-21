Inside the Seams
Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

Tracy Ringolsby

A year ago, the Toronto Blue Jays welcomed three rookies to the big leagues -- all sons of former big-league All-Stars.

-- Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, debuted on April 26, 2019.

-- Second baseman Cavan Biggio, son of Hall of Fame second baseman Craig Biggio, debuted on May 24, 2019.

-- And shortstop Bo Bichette, son of four-time All-Star Dante Bichette, debuted on July 29, 2019.

Guerrero and Biggio became the 12th and 13th sons of a Hall of Famer to appear in the big leagues. There are only two sons -- Roberto Alomar and Ken Griffey, Jr. -- in the Hall of Fame whose father played in the big leagues.

Since the formation of the current Major Leagues in 1903, there have been 256 sons of big-league players who have followed in their father's footsteps -- including 16 fathers who have had two sons follow their journey to the Major Leagues.

A record 50 sons of former big-league players debuted in the last decade, and 85 have made their debut since 2000, and 129 since 1990 -- that's 50.4 percent of all the sons of former big-league players who have followed in their father's footprints since 1903.

