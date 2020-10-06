From Jack Etkin: An Insight to Bob Gibson's Greatness

By Jack Etkin/Special to InsideTheSeams.com

A few years ago, Ted Simmons showed up at Coors Field. He was scouting for the Braves, arrived during batting practice and took his customary seat at the end of the back row of the press box. Simmons, a former catcher who was elected to the Hall of Fame last year, is a truly insightful, intelligent and interesting baseball man. Happy to see him, I went over to say hello and chat.

At one point, I asked him a question, which was both rhetorical and senseless: Who was the best pitcher you ever caught?

In an instant, Simmons answered: Gibson.

The exchange comes to mind in the wake of Bob Gibson's death on Friday at the age of 84.

Simmons didn't extol Gibson for his fierce competitiveness or his limitless grit, both well-known attributes. Simmons said he was 21 when he began catching Gibson. Close enough, Simmons actually was behind the plate for six of Gibson's starts with the Cardinals in June 1970, shortly before Simmons turned 21 that year on Aug. 9. Gibson was in his age-34 season in 1970.

Gibson liked to work fast. Unnecessary delays made no sense and weren't tolerated. Simmons found that out soon enough. Being a young catcher, Simmons then had something of a by-the-book mentality. If a pitcher shook him off, fine, Simmons would simply put down the signal for a different pitch. That was just the way it was done. Or so Simmons thought until Gibson corrected him.

“I throw two pitches, a fastball and a slider,” Gibson told Simmons. “So if I shake you off, you don't have to put down another sign.”

Lesson learned. In those six June starts Simmons caught Gibson in 1970, he went 7-0 with a 2.21 ERA and six complete games. He held opponents to a .186 average and .489 OPS and allowed one home run in 61 innings. The Cardinals weren't very good that year. They finished 76-86 and were fourth in the six-team National League East. Their only other pitcher to reach double digits in victories was Steve Carlton. And he was 10-19. Simmons was behind the plate for Gibson's final nine starts in 1970, a stretch in which he went 7-2 with a 2.51 ERA and seven complete games. Opponents hit .224 with a .580 OPS in those nine games and hit just one homer in 82 1/3 innings. Gibson finished the 1970 season 23-7 with a 3.12 ERA. He won the second of his two Cy Young Awards.

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Gibson spent his entire career with the Cardinals. He threw the last pitch of his career on Sept. 3, 1975. Simmons was behind the plate. Don Kessinger of the Cubs grounded out to end a disastrous inning of relief for Gibson, then two months shy of 40. Pete LaCock, a 23-year-old pinch hitter who batted just before Kessinger, hit a grand slam. When he stepped to the plate in the seventh against Gibson, LaCock was hitting .232 with a .667 OPS and four home runs. He belted a grand slam, a blast that tagged Gibson with the loss, left him 3-10 with a 5.04 ERA in 22 games, his final seven in relief, and provided a moment of clarity. Gibson later said LaCock's grand slam convinced Gibson that enough was enough, and he knew he was done.

None of this came up that afternoon at Coors Field in a chat with Simmons. He has a wonderful way of pausing for effect when making a point and can be demonstrative. Two pitches. Fastball and slider. If I shake you off, don't put down another sign. Twenty-one years old and catching Gibson. Yes, sir. Whatever you say. Greatness has its privileges.