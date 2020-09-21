From the HOF: World War II Led to A Different Look to MLB

From the offices of the Hall of Fame

GI WORLD SERIES OF 1945 FEATURED DIVERSE HEROES OF THE DIAMOND

A team of future Hall of Famers overcame the odds in the shadow of the former Nazi Germany when the Overseas Invasion Service Expedition (OISE) All-Stars based in France took on the "Red Circlers" (so named for the patch on their uniform shoulders) representing the 71st Division of General George Patton’s Third Army occupying Germany in the 1945 GI World Series. Click here to read more about these historic games.

#Shortstops: Bisher's Book

Furman Bisher’s “Strange But True Baseball Stories” was first published in 1966 and inspired a love for the game in thousands of fans. A copy is preserved in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Library. Click here to read more about this beloved book.

CardCorner: 1963 Topps Tommy Davis

Topps' 1963 Tommy Davis card features an early image of a player who would go on to have an 18-year major league career. Click here to read more about the outfielder who helped make the Dodgers a powerhouse during the 1960s.

Sept. 22, 1977: Blyleven no-hits Angels in homecoming

Forty-three years ago this week, Bert Blyleven celebrated his return to Southern California - albeit as a visitor - by pitching a no-hitter for the Texas Rangers. Click here to read more about the Hall of Famer's injury-defying outing.