SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

From the HOF: World War II Led to A Different Look to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of the Hall of Fame

GI WORLD SERIES OF 1945 FEATURED DIVERSE HEROES OF THE DIAMOND

A team of future Hall of Famers overcame the odds in the shadow of the former Nazi Germany when the Overseas Invasion Service Expedition (OISE) All-Stars based in France took on the "Red Circlers" (so named for the patch on their uniform shoulders) representing the 71st Division of General George Patton’s Third Army occupying Germany in the 1945 GI World Series. Click here to read more about these historic games.

ww2

#Shortstops: Bisher's Book

book

Furman Bisher’s “Strange But True Baseball Stories” was first published in 1966 and inspired a love for the game in thousands of fans. A copy is preserved in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Library. Click here to read more about this beloved book.

CardCorner: 1963 Topps Tommy Davis

td

Topps' 1963 Tommy Davis card features an early image of a player who would go on to have an 18-year major league career. Click here to read more about the outfielder who helped make the Dodgers a powerhouse during the 1960s.

Sept. 22, 1977: Blyleven no-hits Angels in homecoming

bert

Forty-three years ago this week, Bert Blyleven celebrated his return to Southern California - albeit as a visitor - by pitching a no-hitter for the Texas Rangers. Click here to read more about the Hall of Famer's injury-defying outing.

Comments

Cooperstown Corner

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Batter Hits Home Run, Gets Ejected from the Game. Does His Run Count?

Baseball Rules Academy explains the results that come from a player hitting a home run and being ejected

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Josh Fuentes Taking Advantage of The Opportunity

Josh Fuentes has been given a chance and has made a strong impression with his play at first and at the plate

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Hit the Road -- Looking for a Way to Sneak Into Post-Season

Rockies have four-game visits to San Francisco and Arizona, looking for a way to overcome a three-game deficit and jump over four teams ahead of them in battle for eighth spot in NL post-season.

Tracy Ringolsby

Giants Looking to Hang on In Bid for NL Post-Season Slot

Giants have their remaining games at home -- Padres follow Rockies into Oracle Park for the weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Over Before It's Over for D-Backs, Pirates, Red Sox, Rangers

With Twins and Yankees clinching, AL goes into final week of season with only final three AL slots up for grabs down the stretch

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black On the Week Ahead

Rockies salvage final game of weekend series with Dodgers, head into final eight games of regular season three games out of post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Padres Clinch Post-Season Slot -- 6th in Franchise's 52 Years

Padres have opened up the checkbook in recent seasons, looking for the impact pieces missing from the roster

Tracy Ringolsby

Black, Díaz, Fuentes and Senzatela post-game following 6-3 victory over Dodgers

Rockies hold off Dodgers thanks to another strong effort from Antonio Senzatela, and a one-pitch save from Mychal Givens.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Black Sees Pieces In Place for Foundation of the Rockies Future

Season hasn't been what Rockies expected but there are signs of a positive future.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Chi Chi Gonzalez Looking to Reaffirm His Stature After Injury-Plagued Season

Gonzalez has role with Rockies as a starter or out of the bullpen.

Tracy Ringolsby