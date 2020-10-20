Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and former Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu are among four players from the 2020 season who found themselves in Hall of Fame company. Click here to read more about how Story, LeMaieu, Shane Bieber of Cleveland and Juan Soto of Washington paths crossed with baseball history.

#Shortstops: Brave bat

In September of this season, Adam Duvall used this bat to power himself into the Braves record book as the first player in franchise history to have two three-homer games. Click here to read more about one of the newest artifacts in the Museum's collection.

CardCorner: 1978 Topps Frank Tanana

Topps' 1978 Frank Tanana card highlights the 21-year major league veteran who was one of the most effective pitchers of his era. Click here to read more about the lefty's incredible career.

Oct. 21, 1976: Bench's excellence wraps up Reds' second straight title

Forty-four years ago this week, Johnny Bench became the second catcher in history to earn World Series MVP honors following the 1976 Fall Classic. Click here to read more about the Hall of Fame backstop.