HOF Inside Pitch: Trevor Quite the Story in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

image_2020-10-20_022700

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and former Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu are among four players from the 2020 season who found themselves in Hall of Fame company. Click here to read more about how Story, LeMaieu, Shane Bieber of Cleveland and Juan Soto of Washington paths crossed with baseball history.

#Shortstops: Brave bat

bat

In September of this season, Adam Duvall used this bat to power himself into the Braves record book as the first player in franchise history to have two three-homer games. Click here to read more about one of the newest artifacts in the Museum's collection.

CardCorner: 1978 Topps Frank Tanana

tanana

Topps' 1978 Frank Tanana card highlights the 21-year major league veteran who was one of the most effective pitchers of his era. Click here to read more about the lefty's incredible career.

Oct. 21, 1976: Bench's excellence wraps up Reds' second straight title

bench

Forty-four years ago this week, Johnny Bench became the second catcher in history to earn World Series MVP honors following the 1976 Fall Classic. Click here to read more about the Hall of Fame backstop.

Cooperstown Corner

One More Hurdle for Rays to Climb in Earning MLB Respect

Rays contend despite one of lowest payrolls in baseball, but the ultimate vindication would come with a World Champsionship

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Get Another Opportunity to End The Championship Drought

Only 10 teams have gone longer with a world championship than the Dodgers, who have come up short ever since 1988

Tracy Ringolsby

Odd Man Out: Brosseau Has Played His Way Into Post-Season Nostalgia

Undrafted out of college four years ago, Brosseau provided the home run that allowed the Rays to eliminate the Yankees and advance to the ALCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Look to Rookie Dustin May to Punch Ticket to World Series

Back-to-Back wins by Dodgers allowed them to tie up Braves in best-of-seven NLCS at three games apiece, setting up Sunday's winner-take-all matchiup

Tracy Ringolsby

Astros Trying to Join Red Sox In Overcoming 0-3 Start to Win Post-Season Series

Dodgers looking to avoid elimination in NLCS for second game in a row; Astros head into ALCS Game 7 having rebounded from 0-3 beginning

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

Sam's No. 3: The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

From the Offices of Stats, Inc.: Quick Hits for Friday's LCS

Astros are making a late push on Rays in ALCS; Dodgers looking to avoid an early departure from NLCS against Braves

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Randy Arozarena Has Been a 'Hit' In Baseball Post-Season

Did Dodgers find life with Game 3 in in NLCS; Rays a win from claiming AL title

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Takes a Look at Today's LCS Matchups

Rays go for a sweep of Astros on Wednesday, Dodgers no longer favorite to win World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

Inside Pitch: Hall of Fame Recognizes Morgan, Ford

Check out the latest from the Hall of Fame, including a tribute to Whitey Ford and Joe Morgan

Tracy Ringolsby