HOF This Week: Baseball's Record -- An Ever-changing Event in Cooperstown

UN-PERMANENT RECORDS FILL BASEBALL HISTORY

Another major league regular season has come to a close, and names and tallies have been added to the history books. But how long will they last? Changes in baseball's historical record have shown the game's numbers are anything but permanent. Click here to look back on some numbers that changed over time.

#Shortstops: Starring in satin

The World Stars donned these distinctive blue satin jerseys for the three-game series "Brooklyn Against the World" in 1946. Click here to read more about these exhibition games and the history of satin uniforms in baseball.

CardCorner: 1980 Topps Ben Oglivie

Topps' 1980 Ben Oglivie card highlights the Panamanian star during his stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. Click here to read more about how Oglivie became the first player born outside the United States to win the American League home run title.

Oct. 2, 1947: Berra delivers first pinch-hit home run in World Series history

Seventy-three years ago this week, Yogi Berra became a household name when he hit the first pinch-hit home run in World Series history. The legendary Yankees catcher's career was just beginning. Click here to read more about Berra in the Fall Classic.

