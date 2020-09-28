SI.com
HOF This Week: Baseball's Record -- An Ever-changing Event in Cooperstown

Tracy Ringolsby

UN-PERMANENT RECORDS FILL BASEBALL HISTORY

Another major league regular season has come to a close, and names and tallies have been added to the history books. But how long will they last? Changes in baseball's historical record have shown the game's numbers are anything but permanent. Click here to look back on some numbers that changed over time.

#Shortstops: Starring in satin

The World Stars donned these distinctive blue satin jerseys for the three-game series "Brooklyn Against the World" in 1946. Click here to read more about these exhibition games and the history of satin uniforms in baseball.

CardCorner: 1980 Topps Ben Oglivie

Topps' 1980 Ben Oglivie card highlights the Panamanian star during his stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. Click here to read more about how Oglivie became the first player born outside the United States to win the American League home run title.

Oct. 2, 1947: Berra delivers first pinch-hit home run in World Series history

Seventy-three years ago this week, Yogi Berra became a household name when he hit the first pinch-hit home run in World Series history. The legendary Yankees catcher's career was just beginning. Click here to read more about Berra in the Fall Classic.

VIRTUAL AUTHOR SERIES

Join us this Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, as author James Buckley discusses bringing the majesty and memories of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to life in "The National Baseball Hall of Fame Collection." This must-have book for baseball fans offers a detailed look at Hall of Famers and the artifacts preserved in Cooperstown. Click here to register for this free event and click here to purchase an exclusive copy signed by Hall of Fame President Tim Mead.

Can the Dodgers Shake the Post-Season Blues?

2020 is short on games but will be long on historical references over time

Former Rockies Scout Billy Eppler Let Go as GM of Angels

Eppler broke into MLB as a Rockies scout, and later was in charge of creation of a pro scouting department for the Yankees.

Roenicke Let Go After 60-game Managerial Tenure

Speculation on Red Sox hiring Joey Cora now that his one-year suspension by MLB has been served

Dodgers Strong Favorite to Claim World Series

Dodgers looking to celebrate a World Series for the first time since 1988; Have come up short in last 13 post-season trips

Listen In: Black, Freeland and Story post-game following Rockies season ending 11-3 Loss to the Diamondbacks

The state of the team, season evaluations, Freeland's bounce-back year, player progression, lessons learned and much more is discussed in the final post-game media availability of the shortened and tumultuous 2020 season.

Shortest Regular Season = Biggest Post-Season In MLB History

16 of baseball's 30 teams advanced to the post-season, which opens with a best-of-three series on Tuesday -- all of the games played at the home stadium of the highest-rated participant

NL Post-Season Battle Going Down to the Wire (Maybe Longer)

Phillies hanging around, leaving Giants, Brewers and Cardinals in need of wins to avoid Cardinal-Tiger makeup game (or games) on Monday

Listen In: Black, Márquez and Díaz post-game following Rockies 10-3 victory over Diamondbacks

Errors, Marquez's second-half of the season resurgence, the Rockies 2021 pitching potential and much more are all discussed.

MLB prospect Eric Orze beat cancer twice and now has a home with the Mets

MLB prospect Eric Orze fended off two different types of cancer and has found a home with the Mets organization after being drafted in the 5th round. SI Mets correspondent Ben Pickman details his journey and current standing in the Mets organization.

Mookie Betts tops MLB jersey sales chart

Madelyn Burke explains Mookie Betts jersey sales ascent since joining the Los Angelos Dodgers. As of today, he has the number one selling MLB jersey.

