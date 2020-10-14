Inside Pitch: Hall of Fame Recognizes Morgan, Ford

Courtesy of the Baseball Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame remembers two of its own, Joe Morgan and Whitey Ford. Ford, a Yankees ace at the heart of baseball's greatest dynasty, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8 at the age of 91. Morgan, who starred on the field and in the broadcast booth, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11 at the age of 77.

#Shortstops: A ball on the train

This baseball and its inscription from Game 1 of the 1925 World Series help to commemorate one of the most incredible Fall Classics in baseball history. Click here to read more about this matchup between the Washington Senators and Pittsburgh Pirates.

CardCorner: 1972 Topps Chuck Tanner

Topps' 1972 Chuck Tanner card features the longtime skipper during his time managing the White Sox. Click here to read more about how Tanner's relentless optimism and infectious good nature made him one of the most successful MLB managers.

Oct. 17, 1974: Fingers wraps up A's dynasty with 1974 World Series MVP

Forty-six years ago this week, Rollie Fingers pitched two scoreless innings in Game 5 to carry the Oakland Athletics to the World Series title. Click here to read more about the Fall Classic MVP.

STARTING NINE EXPERIENCE

The National Pastime’s perfect number has come to Cooperstown: Nine innings, nine fielders – and now the Starting Nine experience at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. This limited-time encounter features iconic artifacts from all 30 MLB teams. Click here to explore stories about some of these artifacts.