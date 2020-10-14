SI.com
Inside the Seams
Inside Pitch: Hall of Fame Recognizes Morgan, Ford

Tracy Ringolsby

joeandwhitey
Courtesy of the Baseball Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame remembers two of its own, Joe Morgan and Whitey Ford. Ford, a Yankees ace at the heart of baseball's greatest dynasty, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8 at the age of 91. Morgan, who starred on the field and in the broadcast booth, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11 at the age of 77. 

#Shortstops: A ball on the train

ball

This baseball and its inscription from Game 1 of the 1925 World Series help to commemorate one of the most incredible Fall Classics in baseball history. Click here to read more about this matchup between the Washington Senators and Pittsburgh Pirates.

CardCorner: 1972 Topps Chuck Tanner

tanner

Topps' 1972 Chuck Tanner card features the longtime skipper during his time managing the White Sox. Click here to read more about how Tanner's relentless optimism and infectious good nature made him one of the most successful MLB managers.

Oct. 17, 1974: Fingers wraps up A's dynasty with 1974 World Series MVP

image_2020-10-13_175749

Forty-six years ago this week, Rollie Fingers pitched two scoreless innings in Game 5 to carry the Oakland Athletics to the World Series title. Click here to read more about the Fall Classic MVP.

STARTING NINE EXPERIENCE

image_2020-10-13_180010

The National Pastime’s perfect number has come to Cooperstown: Nine innings, nine fielders – and now the Starting Nine experience at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. This limited-time encounter features iconic artifacts from all 30 MLB teams. Click here to explore stories about some of these artifacts.

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

Sam's No. 3: The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Is Paul Goldschmidt baseball's smartest baserunner?

How a Smart Baserunner Can Exploit the Basepath Rules

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Quick Hits on LCS Games

Braves won Game 1 of NLCS vs. Dodgers -- Will they maintain past history, having advanced to World Series the 4 previous times they won Game 1?

Tracy Ringolsby

Arms Race: Advantage Atlanta in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Los Angeles

Braves shock Dodgers with ninth-inning outburst for 5-1 win in Game 1 of NLCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Head Into Game 2 ALCS With Edge on Astros

Dodgers look to take next step in bid to claim World Championship for first time since 1998

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Hoping to End their Post-Season Blues

Nineteen Major League teams have won a World Series since the last time the Dodgers were able to enjoy the final celebration of the MLB post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Have 39 Players on Instructional League Roster

Five of six players selected in the first-year player draft are included in the Instructional League this year

Tracy Ringolsby

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Remembers Joe Morgan

Joe Morgan became sixth member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to pass away this year

Tracy Ringolsby

Odd Man Out: Brosseau Has Played His Way Into Post-Season Nostalgia

Undrafted out of college four years ago, Brosseau provided the home run that allowed the Rays to eliminate the Yankees and advance to the ALCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats Inc.: Quick Hits Game 1 ALCS

Astros missing Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, who shutdown Rays in ALDS a year ago

Tracy Ringolsby