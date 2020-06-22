Inside Pitch: The Conversion of The Babe

On June 13, 1940, the Red Sox faced the Cubs at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown in the first Hall of Fame Game between two big league teams. Click here to read more about the first version of the Hall of Fame Game.

Babe Ruth made history with help from Ernie Shore

Babe Ruth is most famed for his offensive prowess in New York, but the Hall of Fame slugger got his start on the mound in Boston.

CardCorner: 1976 Topps Bill North

Topps' 1976 Bill North card highlights the career of the dynamic center fielder and World Series champion.

June 24, 1964: Twins found hidden gem in Carew

Fifty-six years ago this week, the Minnesota Twins signed 18-year-old Panamanian Rod Carew, and sparked the start of a Hall of Fame career.