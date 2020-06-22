Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Inside Pitch: The Conversion of The Babe

Tracy Ringolsby

hof1

On June 13, 1940, the Red Sox faced the Cubs at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown in the first Hall of Fame Game between two big league teams. Click here to read more about the first version of the Hall of Fame Game. 

Babe Ruth made history with help from Ernie Shore

hof2

Babe Ruth is most famed for his offensive prowess in New York, but the Hall of Fame slugger got his start on the mound in Boston. Click here to read more about how these Red Sox teammates teamed up to throw a no-hitter 103 years ago this week.

CardCorner: 1976 Topps Bill North

hof3

Topps' 1976 Bill North card highlights the career of the dynamic center fielder and World Series champion. Click here to read more about the Seattle native.

June 24, 1964: Twins found hidden gem in Carew

hof4

Fifty-six years ago this week, the Minnesota Twins signed 18-year-old Panamanian Rod Carew, and sparked the start of a Hall of Fame career. Click here to read more about Carew's journey.

Comments

Cooperstown Corner

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in a Chicago Hotel

Kile was dealt to Cardinals by Rockies prior to the 2000 season, passed away at age of 33

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Eckserley, Trammell Featured This Week in HOF Virtual Voices

Hall of Fame Virtual Voices of the Game Program Provides Fans With Opportunity to Interact with Eckersley and Trammell This Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby

Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

16 former big league players have two sons who have followed them to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: A Managerial Firing Triple Header Came to an End June 20, 2008

Rockies have fired 4 managers in franchise history -- June 18-20, 2008 Mariners, Mets and Blue Jays fired 3 in 3 days

Tracy Ringolsby

June 21, 2009: La Russa Became 3rd Manager in MLB History with 2,500 Wins

La Russa, an infielder with the Denver Bears in 1975, remains No. 3 on all-time managerial win list.

Tracy Ringolsby

John Hickey Offers Another Look at Frank Robinson, Who "Always Kept His Head Up"

Robinson was always looking ahead, not moaning about what happened, but anxious for what will happen

Tracy Ringolsby

Ask the Rules Guy: Chris Welsh's Broadcaster Rules Challenge #4

Former MLB players Chris Welsh, Bronson Arroyo and Jeff Francoeur along with umpire Jim Reynolds provide insight to the rules of the game.

Tracy Ringolsby

Juneteenth 1977: Frank Robinson, Baseball's 1st African-American Manager, Was Fired

Robinson rebounded from the dismissal in Cleveland and wound up managing 16 years in MLB -- the most among 16 African-Americans who have managed in the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby