July 10, 1934: King Carl Silenced Hall of Famers -- 6 K's in All-Star Game

Tracy Ringolsby

Carl Hubbell and the NL knew it was going to be a challenge when the 1934 All-Star Game was played at the Polo Grounds. The AL starting lineup was made up of nine future Hall of Famers.

kkings

Hubbell got in trouble in the first inning with he gave up a single and a walk to put two men on with nobody out.

But then, the Hall of Fame lefthander, who made a living with the screwball, ran off a streak of striking out five consecutive Hall of Famers -- against Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin.

After a walk to Bill Dickey with two out in the top of the second, he added an All-Star Game record sixth strikeout when he got fellow pitcher Lefty Gomez to end the inning.

As Grantland Rice put it in the next morning's newspaper:

"The main glory went to the Carthage Catapault ... It was Carl Owen Hubbell, of Carthage, Missouri, who rode the skyline and earned the vocalistic uprising of about 50,000 fans. This great crowd paid its tribute to a stout heart, a keen brain, and a great left arm when Carl Hubbell struck out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in succession through the first and second innings with a baffling assortment of curves, screwballs and zigzags that stood five of baseball's greatest hitters on their well-known heads."

Hubbell departed with a 4-0 lead after three innings, but the National League, with a lift from catcher Earl Averill, took control of the game against Lon Warneke in the fourth and Van Mungo in the fifth innings.

Pinch-hitting in the fourth, Averell tripled home a run to cut the NL lead to 4-2. And then, in the fifth, he delivered a two-run double of Mungo that put the AL ahead 6-4.

FRIDAY ALSO was the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy becoming the first President to throw out a first pitch at an All-Star Game. President Kennedy stayed for the entire game, which the NL won 3-1. He also threw out the first pitch for the Washngton Senators home opener in their new $24 million ballpark.

AND IN 2010, Arthur Rhodes, who was in his 19th big-league season, became the longest tenured major league player to be selected to an All-Star game for the first time. Rhodes, 40 at the time, did not play in the game. He did, however, break the selection record of Doyle Alexander, who was in his 18th season when he was selected in 1988.

