Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

July 11: Babe Ruth Made His Big League Debut On This Date in 1914 -- On the Mound

Tracy Ringolsby

Babe Ruth was such a big deal in the baseball world in the early 1900s that they named a candy bar after him.

His acclaim was for his ability as a hitter. He hit 714 home runs, changing the entire face of the game. Ruth held MLB's all-time home run record for 40 years. He became No. 1 on the big hit chart in 1921 when he hit is 139th home run, breaking what at the time was the alll-time record of 138 home runs hit buy Roger Connor in an 18-year career that ended in 1897.

Ruth's record was broken by Hank Aaron, who hit the 715th home run of his career on April 8, 1974, and retired having hit 755 home runs. That record stood until Barry Bonds hit No. 756 in 2007.

Ruth, however, began his big-league career as a 19-year-old pitcher and it was on July 11, 1914 that the 19-year-old debut with the Boston Red Sox, and claimed a 4-3 victory against the Cleveland Indians. Ruth worked six shutout innings, but gave up two runs in the seventh -- allowing three singles and a sacrifice fly.

He became an anchor in the Red Sox rotation, compiling an 89-46 record with Boston before he was sold to the New York Yankees. He was a key factor in the Red Sox winning World Series in 1916 and 1919, putting together a 29 2/3 innings World Series scoreless streak.

In the world of going the full cycle, Ruth eventually retired in Boston -- but not as a member of the Braves, not the Red Sox. He appeared in 28 games with the Braves in 1935 before deciding it was time to move on.

ruthstats
Comments

Cooperstown Corner

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

July 10, 1934: King Carl Silenced Hall of Famers -- 6 K's in All-Star Game

Carl Hubbell sets an All-Star Game strikeout record that three others have tied -- the last being Ferguson Jenkins in 1967

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Can Look Ahead: 2021 Schedule Released

Rockies will play the AL West in Interleague play for the second year in a row according to 2021 schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

Joe West is Guilty of Having His Own Opinion

Joe West Speaks His Mind -- Umpires Association Distances Itself

Tracy Ringolsby

July 9, 2005: The First 1-0 Game In Coors Field History

Coors Field is definitely a hitter's park. It wasn't until midway in its 11th season that a 1-0 game was played

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Verducci says Reds and Rangers have early advantage with weaker opposition

The strength of schedule is based off how high the opposition finished -- any surprise teams with tougher schedules had worst records?

Tracy Ringolsby

Name That Team: If Redskins and Indians Decide to Change Names They Will Become. ...

The heat is on in Washington, D.C., and Cleveland for a change of names of local teams

Tracy Ringolsby

by

fixnews

Listen In: Jon Gray Talks About His Growth A Year Ago, Expectations to Build On That in 2020

In 2019, Jon Gray became a pitcher -- a hard-throwing pitcher but a pitcher with a plan, just the same.

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Manager Bud Black Likes Ability of Rockies Rotation

Rockies manager Bud Black managed Matt Kemp in San Diego and managed against him plenty; he prefers having Kemp on his side

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Matt Kemp Has Always Enjoyed Hitting at Coors Field

Kemp went to spring training last February with Marlins, but opted for the Rockies in summer camp

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Check Out Your Favorite MLB Team

The odds are 12.5 HR and 42.5 RBI for over/under by Nolan Arenado

Tracy Ringolsby