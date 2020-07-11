July 11: Babe Ruth Made His Big League Debut On This Date in 1914 -- On the Mound

Babe Ruth was such a big deal in the baseball world in the early 1900s that they named a candy bar after him.

His acclaim was for his ability as a hitter. He hit 714 home runs, changing the entire face of the game. Ruth held MLB's all-time home run record for 40 years. He became No. 1 on the big hit chart in 1921 when he hit is 139th home run, breaking what at the time was the alll-time record of 138 home runs hit buy Roger Connor in an 18-year career that ended in 1897.

Ruth's record was broken by Hank Aaron, who hit the 715th home run of his career on April 8, 1974, and retired having hit 755 home runs. That record stood until Barry Bonds hit No. 756 in 2007.

Ruth, however, began his big-league career as a 19-year-old pitcher and it was on July 11, 1914 that the 19-year-old debut with the Boston Red Sox, and claimed a 4-3 victory against the Cleveland Indians. Ruth worked six shutout innings, but gave up two runs in the seventh -- allowing three singles and a sacrifice fly.

He became an anchor in the Red Sox rotation, compiling an 89-46 record with Boston before he was sold to the New York Yankees. He was a key factor in the Red Sox winning World Series in 1916 and 1919, putting together a 29 2/3 innings World Series scoreless streak.

In the world of going the full cycle, Ruth eventually retired in Boston -- but not as a member of the Braves, not the Red Sox. He appeared in 28 games with the Braves in 1935 before deciding it was time to move on.