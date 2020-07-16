July 16, 1941: Joe DiMaggio's Gets the Final Hit in Record 56-Game Hitting Streak

Joe DiMaggio became a household name when he put together a record-setting 56-game hitting streak in 1941, which he capped off with a 3-for-4 effort in a 10-3 Yankee victory at Cleveland.

It broke organized baseball's all-time previous best of 45 games by Willie Keeler, who began his streak toward the end of the 1896 season and ended it in the early going of 1897 with the Baltimore Orioles, which at the time was in the National League.

The longest previous streak in modern-day baseball, as the era since 1901 is referred to, had been a 41-game streak by George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns in 1922. The closest anyone has come to breaking DiMaggio's record was Pete Rose in 1978, and he came up 12 games shy.

DiMaggio began his streak with an RBI single off White Sox pitcher Eddie Smith with an RBI single at Yankee Stadium in a game the Yankees lost 13-1. He finished up the streak by going 3-for-4 in a 4-3 victory at Cleveland 64 days later, a ninth-inning double off Joe Krakauskas the final blow.

The streak ended the next night against the Indians when Cleveland third baseman Ken Keltner made two back-handed plays to throw DiMaggio out at first base.

And DiMaggio never disputed that.

"There weren't just ordinary base hits Ken cut off with those backhanded stops," DiMaggio would later say. "They were sizzlers down the line, which would have been good for certainly a double and maybe three bases if they got by him."

One of the more interesting moments of the streak came after DiMaggio exended his hitting streak to 38 games, three shy of that modern-day record of Sisler, and for the first time admitted Sisler's record was something he wanted to break.

He ran the streak to 39 games the next day in Cleveland, where John Babich, who had faced DiMaggio during his 61-game hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League, was the second-day pitcher, and announced he would not let DiMaggio extend his hitting streak when he was on the mound.

Babich got DiMaggio to pop up in his first at-bat, and was behind DiMaggio 3-0 in the next at-bat when DiMaggio went after a pitch up and away, and drove it into the outfield for a streak-extending hit.

"That," DiMaggio said afterward, "is the most satisfying hit of the streak."

DiMaggio hit .408 during the streak with a .717 slugging percentage. He hit 15 home runs, driving in 55 runs, and also scored 56 runs.

The Yankees went 41-13 with two ties, and moved from 5 1/2 games out of first int he AL to a seven-game lead.

DiMaggio played only 13 big-league seasons, but was still an automatic Hall of Fame selection. His playing time was court short because in his prime -- from 1943-46 -- he missed four seasons while serving in the military during World War II.

