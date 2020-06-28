June 28, 2020: Biggio Joins 3,000 Hit Club Against Rockies Instead of With Rockies

On June 28, 2007, with the third of his five hits in the Astros' 8-5 victory over Colorado at Minute Maid Park, Craig Biggio singled for the 3,000th hit of his career, becoming the 27th player to reached 3,000, the ninth to collected all 3,000 with the same team. There have been five additions to the 3,000 hit club since then, including Yankee Derek Jeter, who became the 10th player to reach that mark having never played for another team.

A touch of irony in that Hall of Fame pitcher Hal Newhouser, who was a scout for the Astros, lobbied hard for Houston to use the first pick in the 1992 draft on Jeter, but looking for a player who would command a lesser signing bonus, the Astros instead picked third baseman Phil Nevin. Newhouser quit in response.

Biggio's milestone single came off Rockies right-hander Aaron Cook. Biggio tried to stretch it into a double but was thrown out at second.

There also is an irony to the fact Biggio would reach 3,000 against the Rockies, becoming the only player to get the 3,000th hit in a game in which he had five hits.

Had it not been for then Rockies general manager Bob Gebhard, Biggio actually was inclined to sign with the Rockies as a free agent after the 1995 season. Biggio was a favorite of the late Jerry McMorris, the Rockies original managing general partner, and Biggio's wife was intrigued by the Rocky Mountain life style.

After filing for free agency Biggio eventually re-signed with the Astros. McMorris, who had a home near agent Berry Axelrod, north of San Diego, had become friends with Axelrod over time. He eventually told Axelrod how disappointed he was that an agreement couldn't be reached.

Biggio signed a four-year, $22 million deal to stay in Houston, but Axelrod explained that he had told Gebhard that Biggio would come to Colorado, but not for a five-year, $15 million offer that had a first-year salary less than $1 million.

McMorris was shocked to hear about that offer, and even more surprised when Axelrod told him Gebhard was given a proposal of $24 million for five years -- a smaller AAV than he received from the Astros but an extra year of security. And Axelrod had the excahnge of faxes to prove his point.

As it turned out, for Biggio, it was just as well. He not only spent his entire big-league career as a seven-time All-Star with the Astros, but remains involved with the Astros as a special assistant to the general manager. Biggio and his close friend, Jeff Bagwell, became the only players to reach 1,000 RBI as members of the Astros.

And his career ended with Biggio having become the only player in MLB history with 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, 400 stolen bases and 250 home runs, which earned him induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.