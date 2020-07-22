Inside the Seams
On July 22, 1987 Harold Baines Became the White Sox All-Time HR Leaders

Tracy Ringolsby

Harold Baines, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last July, was a pure hitter, with decent power. And he was dangerous in the clutch.

But it does say something about the history of the White Sox franchise that 33 years ago Wednesday, Baines began a stretch in which he was the franchise's all-time leader in home runs. Baines went deep off Orioles pitcher Mike Boddicker, his 155th career home run giving him the White Sox's all-time record, one more than Bill Melton hit for the franchise.

Southsidesluggers

Baines finished his career with 384 home run, including 221 with the White Sox. He also had 107 with Baltimore, 39 with Oakland, 16 with Texas and one with Cleveland.

He, however, is now third on the White Sox all-time home run list -- a distant third. Frank Thomas hit 449 home runs with the White Sox and Paul Konerko hit 432. With the impact of Thomas, the White Sox now rank eighth among the 30 MLB teams in terms of the all-time home run leader.

The 221 home runs Baines hit with the White Sox would rank 27th if it was still the tops in White Sox history -- ahead of only the Padres, Marlins and Rays.

hrbyteam
Bold face denotes expansion teams
