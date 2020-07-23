On July 23, 1962: Jackie Robinson Became the First African-American Inducted Into the Baseball Hall of Fame

It was on July 23, 1962 that Jackie Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the first African-American to play in the Major Leagues becoming the first African-enshrined in Cooperstown.

He was joined in the Class of `62 by pitcher Bob Feller,along with Veterans Committee selections Edd Roush and Bill McKechnie.

From the offices of the Hall of Fame

Jackie Robinson opened the door for African-Americans in Major League Baseball so it is only fitting that Robinson would be the first African-American to walk through the door for enshrinement at Cooperstown.

From the Hall of Fame website:

When he stepped onto the Ebbets Field grass on April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson changed the landscape of the National Pastime - and the nation itself. It was a victory for civil rights, a momentous cultural shift and the beginning of a long journey... all embodied by the Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman.

And the passage of time seems only to heighten the importance of the moment.

The baseball world pauses each April 15 to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the anniversary of his big league debut. But the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates Robinson every day through the Pride and Passion exhibit, educational programs and the preservation of stories from his singular career.

One of 16 education thematic units offered by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s education department, “Before You Could Say Jackie Robinson,” explores Civil Rights in the cultural development of America and baseball.

Designed for students of all grades with levels for elementary school students, middle school students and high school students, the module illustrates how baseball reflected and led critical social shifts in American history, keyed by Robinson’s integration of Major League Baseball in 1947. The unit features stories of honor, courage and perseverance, brought to life through interactive multicultural lessons.

For more information on the module and the Hall of Fame’s education programs, please visit http://www.baseballhall.org/education.

HIS CAREER

Jackie Robinson burst onto the scene in 1947, breaking baseball's color barrier and bringing the Negro Leagues’ electrifying style of play to the majors. He quickly became baseball’s top drawing card and a symbol of hope to millions of Americans. With Robinson as the catalyst, the Dodgers won six pennants in his 10 seasons, along with the 1955 World Series title over the New York Yankees

He dominated games on the base paths, stealing home 19 times while riling opposing pitchers with his daring baserunning style. Robinson was named National League MVP in 1949, leading the loop in hitting (.342) and steals (37), while driving in 124 runs.

ROBINSON FACTS

Born : January 31, 1919 in Cairo, Georgia Died : October 24, 1972, in Stamford, Connecticut

: January 31, 1919 in Cairo, Georgia : October 24, 1972, in Stamford, Connecticut Major league debut : April 15, 1947



: April 15, 1947 Teams : Kansas City Monarchs (1945) – Negro Leagues; Brooklyn Dodgers (1947-1956)

: Kansas City Monarchs (1945) – Negro Leagues; Brooklyn Dodgers (1947-1956) Awards : Six-time All-Star (1949-1954), National League MVP (1949), Rookie of the Year (1947)



: Six-time All-Star (1949-1954), National League MVP (1949), Rookie of the Year (1947) Career Statistics: .311 batting average, 1,518 hits, 137 home runs, 734 RBI, 740 walks, 947 runs scored, 197 stolen bases



JACKIE'S IMPACT AS A PLAYER

From Jackie’s major league debut in 1947 until 1959, when the Boston Red Sox became the last of the 16 teams to integrate, African Americans won nine Most Valuable Player awards, nine Rookie of the Year awards, five Home Run titles, four league batting crowns and a Cy Young

The African-American players capturing major awards in this span:

Hank Aaron (1956 BAT, 1957 HR, 1957 MVP, 1959 BAT);

Ernie Banks (1958 HR, 1958, 1959 MVP);

Joe Black (1952 ROY);

Roy Campanella (1951, 1953, 1955 MVP);

Orlando Cepeda (1958 ROY);

Larry Doby (1952, 1954 HR);

Junior Gilliam (1953 ROY);

Sam Jethroe (1950 ROY);

Willie Mays (1951 ROY, 1954 MVP, 1954 BAT, 1955 HR);

Willie McCovey (1959 ROY);

Don Newcombe (1949 ROY, 1956 MVP, 1956 CYA);

Frank Robinson (1956 ROY);

and

Jackie (1947 ROY, 1949 MVP, 1949 BAT).

TOP TEN MOMENTS

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum presents the Top 10 moments in the career of Jackie Robinson:

- On October 23, 1945, Robinson was signed to a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers by Branch Rickey.

- On April 18, 1946, Robinson debuted with the Montreal Royals of the International League as the starting second baseman, becoming the first African-American player in professional baseball since the turn of the century. Robinson won the International League batting title in 1946.

- On April 15, 1947, 28-year-old Jackie Robinson made an historic debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first African American to play Major League Baseball in the 20th century…Robinson went 0-for-3 in his debut, but flawlessly handled 11 chances at first base against the Boston Braves.

- On Sept. 17, 1947, Robinson was named the Rookie of the Year by the Sporting News, though the season had two weeks remaining. In his rookie season, Robinson hit .297 with 12 home runs and 48 RBI in 151 games.

- On Nov. 18, 1949, Robinson was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player, batting .342 with 16 home runs and 124 RBI.

- On Sept. 28, 1955, at Yankee Stadium in Game One of the 1955 World Series, Jackie Robinson steals home in the top of the 8th inning to close the score to 6-5 Yankees…Frank Kellert was pinch-hitting for the Dodgers, with Whitey Ford pitching and Yogi Berra catching for New York…The Yankees would win Game One, 6-5, though the Dodgers would win the series in seven games.

- On July 23, 1962, Jackie Robinson is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

- On October 15, 1972, just nine days before his death, in his last public appearance, Robinson throws out the first pitch before Game Two of the 1972 World Series, and calls for Major League Baseball to hire a Black manager.

- On April 15, 1997, Major League Baseball universally retires Jackie Robinson’s number 42 for every major league team.

- On June 25, 2008, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum unveils a re-cast Hall of Fame plaque for Jackie Robinson, to reflect his role in breaking baseball’s color barrier;

MORE ABOUT JACKIE

Click below for additional information on Jackie Robinson’s career, including video, statistics, photos, artifacts, quotes and much more. Information on Jackie Robinson is also available at the website of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, http://www.jackierobinson.org.