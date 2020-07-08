Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

On July 7, 1948: Cleveland Signed 42-year-old Rookie Satchel Paige

Tracy Ringolsby

Satchel Paige was known world-wide for his abilities on the mound in the Negro Leagues.

Finally, however, on July 7, 1948, Paige's 42nd birthday, Satchel was given his big-league opportunity. He signed with the Cleveland Indians and became the oldest rookie in MLB history. That led to allegations by his peers that Indians owner Bill Veeck was looking for a public gimmick.

Veeck laughed off that idea. The Indians, after all, were battling for the American League title, and as it turned out not only did they win the AL championship, but they knocked off the Boston Braves in six games, and Paige became the first Negro League pitcher to appear in a World Series.

Paige was dealt to the St. Louis Browns prior to the 1950 season, and spent three years with the Browns, where he was primarily a reliever and a two-time All-Star. He did appear in one game for the Kansas City Athletics in 1965, where he worked one shutout inning, giving up one hit. 

Paige was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Game as a member of the first class of Negro League Players.

satchel
Comments

Cooperstown Corner

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Name That Team: If Redskins and Indians Decide to Change Names They Will Become. ...

The heat is on in Washington, D.C., and Cleveland for a change of names of local teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Open Regular Season With Grand Opening of Rangers' New Stadium

Rockies get their rest early, but the month of August is no ally to rest

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Ryan McMahon Meets With the Media on Monday Afternoon

Ryan McMahon talks about how he has embraced second base in Monday's media session.

Tracy Ringolsby

In the Beginning, All-Star Game Was Played for 1st Time July 6, 1933 -- As a One Time Event

July 6 has become a significant day in All-Star History, beginning with it being the date of the first All-Star Game Ever

Tracy Ringolsby

State of Arenado: Rockies Third Baseman Teams up with Trevor Story to Assume Leadership Role

Arenado focused on Rockies ending their 26-year history that is void of a World Championship

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Listen In: Black Optimistic About Blackmon for Opening Day; Rodgers' Rehab

Opening day less than three weeks away, but Rockies manager Bud Black feels team has depth to be ready

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland at Home in Denver, Ready to Rebound From 2019 Struggles

Freeland feeling healthy, looking forward to new look, having developed a more traditional lower body in his delivery

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Pitching Coach Steve Foster on Getting Ready in Shortened Training Camp

Foster likes rotation, and singles out strides of Antonio Senzatela since end of last season.

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 5, 1953 Robin Roberts Completed His Streak of 28 Consecutive Complete Games

Complete game has lost its glamor in recent years, but Philadelphia pitcher Robin Roberts welcomed a full work day when he pitched

Tracy Ringolsby