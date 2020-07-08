On July 7, 1948: Cleveland Signed 42-year-old Rookie Satchel Paige

Satchel Paige was known world-wide for his abilities on the mound in the Negro Leagues.

Finally, however, on July 7, 1948, Paige's 42nd birthday, Satchel was given his big-league opportunity. He signed with the Cleveland Indians and became the oldest rookie in MLB history. That led to allegations by his peers that Indians owner Bill Veeck was looking for a public gimmick.

Veeck laughed off that idea. The Indians, after all, were battling for the American League title, and as it turned out not only did they win the AL championship, but they knocked off the Boston Braves in six games, and Paige became the first Negro League pitcher to appear in a World Series.

Paige was dealt to the St. Louis Browns prior to the 1950 season, and spent three years with the Browns, where he was primarily a reliever and a two-time All-Star. He did appear in one game for the Kansas City Athletics in 1965, where he worked one shutout inning, giving up one hit.

Paige was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Game as a member of the first class of Negro League Players.