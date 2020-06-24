On Your Mark, Get Set -- Baseball Hall of Fame Looks at Friday as a Go for Reopening

COOPERSTOWN, NY – As summer sets in, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen its doors on Friday.

A comprehensive health and safety plan for the Museum has been developed in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State, and reviewed by a certified Industrial Hygiene Technician, to ensure cleanliness, physical distancing and reduced contact for both visitors and staff.

“On behalf of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and our entire staff, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Cooperstown to celebrate the game we love,” said Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Members of our staff have worked tirelessly to prepare and enact plans that will allow us to open our doors. Throughout this process, the health and well-being of our staff and our visitors has remained paramount.”

Upon reopening, the Hall of Fame will also feature a brand new experience, Starting Nine: The Must-See Artifacts from your Favorite Team, which tailors the Museum visit to each individual fan like never before.

The Hall of Fame expects to open when the Mohawk Valley – which encompasses Cooperstown – enters Phase Four of New York State’s phased reopening plan. Should New York State not allow a reopening on Friday, further information will be posted on the Hall of Fame’s website, .

Upon reopening, the Hall of Fame will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Timed admission tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. These tickets will allow visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter the Museum, alleviating congestion in the front lobby and throughout the Museum.