RIP Bob Gibson: Baseball Great Passed Away Friday

It was on Oct. 2, 1968 that Bob Gibson took the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the World Series and struck out a World Series record 17 batters.

Friday, on the 52nd anniversary of that game, Gibson, a first ballot Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 84 in his hometown of Omaha. Gibson had been under hospice care for a year in a battle against pancreatic cancer.

His death came 26 days after his long-time Cardinals teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, Lou Brock.

Gibson, like Hall of Famer Stan Musial a rarity who played his entire career (1959-75) with the Cardinals, set club records for games won at 251 and complete games at a staggering 255. He established franchise records with 56 shutouts, strikeouts (3,117) and innings pitched at 3,884.

Gibson had five 20-win seasons, two with 19 victories and another of 18. He was so good in 1968 when he was voted the National League's Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner (he won two of those) that baseball lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10 inches. Gibson set a modern-day record that season with a 1.12 ERA while throwing 13 shutouts and winning 22 games.

And this is a man who he was young battled medical challenges -- rickets, pneumonia, asthma, hay fever and a heart problem.

Gibson, however, dealt with those problems, and starred in baseball, basketball and track in high school before playing baseball and basketball at Creighton University.

Upon graduation, he played a year with the Harlem Globetrotters before turning his attention to baseball, and signing with the Cardinals.

He made himself a baseball icon in 1964 when he worked pitched in five games, a total of 40 innings, in a 14-day span, helping the Cardinals win the National League pennant by one game and then was a key to the Cardinals claiming the World Series in a seven-game showdown with the Yankees.

Gibson pitched 27 innings in three Series games. One of the starts went eight innings but his second went 10 as he won Game Five, 5-2. He came back on two days’ rest and worked a complete-game 7-5 win in Game Seven.

“That last game ... I was tired,” admitted Gibson.