SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

RIP Bob Gibson: Baseball Great Passed Away Friday

Tracy Ringolsby

It was on Oct. 2, 1968 that Bob Gibson took the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the World Series and struck out a World Series record 17 batters.

Friday, on the 52nd anniversary of that game, Gibson, a first ballot Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 84 in his hometown of Omaha. Gibson had been under hospice care for a year in a battle against pancreatic cancer.

His death came 26 days after his long-time Cardinals teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, Lou Brock.

Gibson, like Hall of Famer Stan Musial a rarity who played his entire career (1959-75) with the Cardinals, set club records for games won at 251 and complete games at a staggering 255. He established franchise records with 56 shutouts, strikeouts (3,117) and innings pitched at 3,884.

Gibson had five 20-win seasons, two with 19 victories and another of 18. He was so good in 1968 when he was voted the National League's Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner (he won two of those) that baseball lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10 inches. Gibson set a modern-day record that season with a 1.12 ERA while throwing 13 shutouts and winning 22 games.

And this is a man who he was young battled medical challenges -- rickets, pneumonia, asthma, hay fever and a heart problem.

Gibson, however, dealt with those problems, and starred in baseball, basketball and track in high school before playing baseball and basketball at Creighton University.

Upon graduation, he played a year with the Harlem Globetrotters before turning his attention to baseball, and signing with the Cardinals.

He made himself a baseball icon in 1964 when he worked pitched in five games, a total of 40 innings, in a 14-day span, helping the Cardinals win the National League pennant by one game and then was a key to the Cardinals claiming the World Series in a seven-game showdown with the Yankees.

Gibson pitched 27 innings in three Series games. One of the starts went eight innings but his second went 10 as he won Game Five, 5-2. He came back on two days’ rest and worked a complete-game 7-5 win in Game Seven.

“That last game ... I was tired,” admitted Gibson.

Comments

Cooperstown Corner

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cooperstown Remembers The Late Bob Gibson

For all he accomplished on the mound, Gibson's biggest accomplishments underscored the person he was

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc: A Look at What's on Tap in the Friday Wild-Card Games

Marlins at Cubs and Cardinals at Padres are the remaining Wild-Card series matchups

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats Inc.: Braves Take 1st Step To End Post-Season Losing Streak

The Ghost of Steve Bartman: Marlins still a post-season headache to the Cubs at Wrigley Field

Tracy Ringolsby

Post-Season Billboard: A's-White Sox Winner Take All Today

Yankees, Astros and Rays sweep first two games, advance to AL Division Series, which starts on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

A deep bullpen is a must in the altered 2020 postseason format

Tom Verducci explains why this postseason if different from every previous iteration. A lack of off days and the possibility of more games played for wildcard teams create a necessity for a deep bullpen.

Quinn Jamieson

Remembering the 1995 ALDS 25 years later

Much like this year, the 1995 MLB postseason featured an expanded format. Back then, it was due to a player strike instead of a global pandemic. The expanded playoff format was not well received by baseball purists at the time. However, what followed was one of the most memorable postseason series in MLB history.

Quinn Jamieson

Dahl Undergoes "Clean up" Surgery on Right Shoulder

Dahl battled right shoulder problems since January, but tried to play through the soreness which led to a disappointing season

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Offices of Stats, Inc: Minnesota's Post-Season Losing Streak Reaches 17

Tampa Bay only home team that won in Tuesday's four-game action featuring Game 1 for the AL Series; NL opens play Wednesday

Tracy Ringolsby

Baker's Childhood Dream Was Basketball; His Life Salvation Became Baseball

Dusty Baker is 15th all-time in games managed, easily the most experienced current manager, and is making his 13th managerial post-season appearance

Tracy Ringolsby

AL Wild-Card Quick Hits: Astros Look to Lift Target Field Cloud That Hangs Over Them

A's have definite home-field edge on White Sox; Jays' Montoya first manager to lose 90-plus first year and make post-season the next; Indians haven't won World Series since 1948

Tracy Ringolsby