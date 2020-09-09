SI.com
SEAVER, BROCK: EXCELLENCE ON AND OFF THE FIELD

Tracy Ringolsby

From the Offices of the Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame family lost two beloved members this week, and the baseball world lost two legends. 

George Thomas Seaver, who embodied power, finesse, intelligence and durability as one of the game's most complete hurlers, passed away Aug. 31. 

Louis Clark Brock turned speed into art on the basepaths as one of baseball's finest clutch players. He passed away Sept. 6. Click here to read more about the legacies these great men leave behind.

Shortstops: A map of the park

map

An early 20th century map features the park and surrounding neighborhood that the Philadelphia Athletics called home for their first eight seasons in the American League. Click here to read more about the history of Columbia Park.

Card Corner: 1960 Topps Vada Pinson

pinson

This 1960 Topps card highlights Cincinnati Reds star Vada Pinson, who was one of the finest center fielders of his era. Click here to read more about this Cincinnati legend.

Sept. 9, 1988: Sutter's final save made history

sutter

Thirty-two years ago this week, Bruce Sutter became the third pitcher in MLB history to reach the 300-save mark. Click here to read more about the Hall of Fame reliever.

THE MUSEUM ONLINE: RELIVE BASEBALL'S GREATEST MOMENTS

musial

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Youtube channel features highlights from past Induction Ceremonies - such as Stan Musial's performance of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," interviews with Hall of Famers and virtual education programs. Click here to explore our videos.

MUSEUM IN ACTION: HELP US PRESERVE BASEBALL HISTORY

rizzuto

Phil Rizzuto was the glue that bonded the greatest dynasty the game has ever known. Click here to help preserve the Museum's collection of Rizzuto photos.

