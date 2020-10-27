So What's the Big Deal About Game 4 of 1971 World Series

From the offices of the Baseball Hall of Fame:

A CLASSIC UNDER THE LIGHTS

Game 4 of the 1971 World Series featured an exciting match-up between the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates, and it marked a major moment in baseball history: The first World Series night game. Click here to read more about how Three Rivers Stadium came to host the first Fall Classic under the lights.

#Shortstops: Rays ring the bell

This cowbell helped Rays fans ring in the 2008 season and cheer the team all the way to their first World Series berth. Click here to read more about the history of this noisemaker.

CardCorner: 1982 Topps Johnny Ray

Topps' 1982 Johnny Ray card features the Pirates second baseman alongside Vance Law and Bob Long. Click here to read more about Topps' Future Stars series and the beloved Pittsburgh second baseman's career.

Oct. 28, 1995: Glavine's gem clinches title for Braves

Twenty-five years ago this week, Tom Glavine pitched eight shutout innings to carry the Braves to their first World Series title in Atlanta. Click here to read more about Glavine's Game 6 performance.

Julie Croteau is the first woman to play men's NCAA baseball, 1 of 2 women to have played in MLB-sanctioned leagues and a multiple gold medal-winning coach. She even appeared in "A League of Their Own."