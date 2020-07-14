The Babe Heads the List of Features in This Week's Hall of Fame Virtual Programs

From the Baseball Hall of Fame/Cooperstown, N.Y.

From the Great Bambino to the game's influence around the globe, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's upcoming virtual programs touch on some of the National Pastime's most fascinating subjects.



As part of the Museum’s Safe at Home initiative, the Hall of Fame continues to offer online programs that educate and entertain viewers.



Upcoming programs include (all times Eastern):



Tuesday, 3 p.m.

George Herman Ruth overshadowed the game – and remains to this day the very essence of baseball. His career, on and off the field, made him one of the most famous Americans to have ever lived. In our popular exhibit, Babe Ruth: His Life and Legend, we explore how Ruth became the first star of a world where virtually every citizen could share in common media experiences. The Museum’s exhibit gives visitors the chance to encounter Ruth’s grandeur in the words of the people who saw it, giving you a first-hand sense of his legend.

This experience will give our virtual visitors the unique opportunity to learn about the creation process behind our exhibit and features a special interview with Hall of Fame Senior Curator Tom Shieber.



Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Join Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi on Instagram Live as the two discuss the game’s latest news and share memories on and off the field. Jones and Sciambi are members of ESPN’s Major League Baseball broadcast team for the 2020 season.





Thursday, 2 p.m.

Join us for a virtual program as we dissect a vintage baseball card that featured the wrong player. Which player was really featured on a 1977 baseball card that was airbrushed with different team colors and logos? We’ll also talk about a couple of other interesting “error” cards that have made history.





Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Join us for a Virtual Author Series program with Robert Fitts, one of the leading experts on the subject of Japanese baseball. Fitts will discuss his newest book, Issei Baseball, the story of the first Japanese Americans to play baseball, back in the early part of the 20th century. He has previously written biographies of Masanori Murakami (the first Japanese born player in the major leagues) and Wally Yonamine (the first American to play pro ball in Japan after World War II).

He has also written Banzai Babe Ruth , the story of the 1934 American all-star team that traveled to Japan.



Tuesday, July 21, 8 p.m.

Register to participate in these free virtual programs by visiting the Museum’s Events webpage at baseballhall.org/events.



These events are a part of the Museum’s regular virtual programming series, and past programs can be found at the Hall of Fame’s YouTube Channel.



Connect with the Museum through all the Hall of Fame’s online offerings via Safe at Home, which features educational and cultural resources that include:

