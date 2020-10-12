The National Baseball Hall of Fame Remembers Joe Morgan

“I always wanted to be the best.” – Joe Morgan

By Craig Muder/Director of Coummncations Baseball Hall of Fame

He stood unassumingly in his left-handed batting stance at home plate – save for his ever-twitching left elbow and steely glare. At five foot, seven inches tall, Joe Morgan did not strike fear into opposing pitchers – until he made contact.

Then, after working the count into what usually became a line drive or a base on balls, Morgan took over the game. And once on base, few ever negotiated 90 feet any better.

“Joe Morgan has been uniquely and powerfully influential to the Hall of Fame, not only as a Member, but as its Vice-Chairman of the Board,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “During his career he was singularly committed to becoming the absolute best at his craft, combining his natural and developed skills with a model dedication in pursuit of his dream to become a Major League player. Along the way, he inspired, he motivated, and he influenced the success of those around him. We shall always be grateful for Joe’s leadership on and off the field. We send our prayers and condolences to Theresa and the Morgan family.”

Morgan passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, at the age of 77. Joe Leonard Morgan, born Sept. 19 1943 in Bonham, Texas, overcame the odds his whole career. After growing up in Oakland, Calif., Morgan parlayed his terrific speed and quick hands into a free agent contract with the expansion Houston Colt .45s in 1962. By the following year, Morgan was in the major leagues – and by 1965 Morgan had become the regular second baseman for the newly christened Astros.

In his first full season, Morgan led the National League in walks for the first of four times and finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year vote. He earned the first of his 10 All-Star Game selections in 1966 and another in 1970, establishing himself as one of the game’s most versatile second basemen. But following the 1971 season, the Astros – in need of power in their young lineup – traded Morgan and four others to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a package that included first baseman Lee May.

Immediately after the trade, Reds manager Sparky Anderson told general manager Bob Howsam: “You just won the pennant for the Cincinnati Reds.”

Joe Morgan won back-to-back National League Most Valuable Player Awards with the Reds in 1975-76, leading Cincinnati to the World Series title in both seasons. (Doug McWilliams/National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Anderson proved correct and then some, as Morgan blossomed in his 30s into one of the game’s best all-around players. From 1972-77, Morgan averaged 113 runs, 21 home runs, 84 RBI, 118 walks and 59 stolen bases a year. He won five straight Gold Glove Awards from 1973-77 and was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player in both 1975 and 1976, leading the Reds to World Series titles in both seasons.

“Joe wasn’t just the best second baseman in baseball history, he was the best player I ever saw and one of the best people I’ve ever known,” said fellow Hall of Famer and Reds teammate Johnny Bench. “He was a dedicated father and husband and a day won’t go by that I won’t think about his wisdom and friendship. He left the world a better, fairer, and more equal place than he found it, and inspired millions along the way.”

The Hall of Fame Remembers Joe Morgan3:13

Morgan finished his 22-year big league career with another stint in Houston and stops in San Francisco, Philadelphia and Oakland. He scored 1,650 runs, stole 689 bases and drew 1,865 walks – the fifth-most all-time. His 268 home runs were a record for second basemen at the time of his retirement.

After his retirement from the game following the 1984 season, Morgan began broadcasting for the Cincinnati Reds in 1985. He would spend time with the Giants, ABC and NBC before securing a position at ESPN that would last 21 years.

For two decades, Morgan was the analyst on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball alongside Jon Miller and later Orel Hershiser. Morgan also broadcast League Series and World Series for the network.

Joe Morgan debuted in the big leagues with Houston in 1963 and was with the franchise for 10 seasons. (National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Morgan was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990 in his first year of eligibility and served on the Museum's Board of Directors for 27 years. He later served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hall of Fame.

“I did have fun and it was great,” Morgan said of his 22-year baseball career. “But it seemed like it went all too quickly.”

What they had to say about Joe Morgan

– Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman, Baseball Hall of Fame

– Hall of Famer Johnny Bench

“Joe was a big part of my family during the time we played together and that remained the same long after our careers ended. He was one of those guys who was just special on so many levels in all that he did. Joe was a great player, a great teammate, and a great person. Our group shared some very special moments and experiences that will remain with us forever. At the moment, it’s just hard to put into words how much he meant to so many, and how missed he will be.”

– Hall of Famer Tony Perez

Joe Leonard Morgan

Impact player who lifted Cincinnati’s “Big Red Machine” to higher level with his multi-faceted skills.

Trademark was flapping left arm as he awaited pitch.

Packed unusual power into extraordinarily quick 150-lb. fireplug frame.

Played 22 seasons and also holds home run and games played records for 2B.

N.L. MVP, 1975-76.

Born: Sept. 19, 1943 in Bonham, TX

Height: 5-foot-7 Weight: 160

Batted: Left Threw: Right

During 22 seasons with five major league teams, wherever he played, Joe Morgan was the offensive sparkplug and inspirational team leader throughout his career. Regarding his work ethic and dedication to his craft, the 10-time All-Star said: “To obtain success, you must get the most out of your ability and to do that you must work on your weaknesses.” He won five Gold Glove Awards and was honored in consecutive seasons as the National League Most Valuable Player in 1975 (96% of vote) and 1976 (93% of vote). From 1972-1977 Morgan led the N.L. each season in offensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement). Delivered two game-winning hits in 1975 World Series vs. Boston.

Quotes from Joe Morgan

“A good base stealer should make the whole infield jumpy. Whether you steal or not, you’re changing the rhythm of the game.”

“I take my vote as a salute to the little guy, the one who doesn’t hit five hundred home runs. was one of the guys that did all they could to win. I’m proud of my stats, but I don’t think I ever got on for Joe Morgan. If I stole a base, it was to help us win a game, and I like to think that’s what made me special.”

“When you’re a kid growing up you say you want to make it to the major leagues, and when you reach that dream, that’s what it’s all about.”

Quotes about Joe Morgan

“I have never seen anyone, I mean anyone, play better than Joe did this year.”

- Hall of Famer Sparky Anderson, Joe Morgan’s Manager during 1975 season

“The Complete Player”

-Sports Illustrated cover, April 12, 1976

“Joe not only was one of the greatest players, he was also one of the smartest.”

- 2018 Ford C. Frick Award winner Bob Costas, former broadcast partner of Joe Morgan

On the web: Visit https://baseballhall.org/hall-of-famers/morgan-joe to view Joe Morgan’s Hall of Fame plaque, induction speech and a video tribute.