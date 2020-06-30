Inside the Seams
Do You Know the Baseball Rules? Take the Challenge with the Experts

Tracy Ringolsby

Do you know more rules than veteran baseball announcers? In this episode we are joined by Ford Frick Award Winner, Dave Van Horne, long time radio voice of the Red Sox, Joe Castiglione, and recently retired MLB Umpire, Jim Joyce. We cover detached equipment, switch pitchers, coach's interference and more. Learn the rules and have some fun.

https://youtu.be/ThQL-YVCtg8

Chris Welsh says, "This was a really fun show to do! Dave Van Horne was the original Montreal Expos play-by-play announcer (1969) and Joe Castiglione is a radio icon in Red Sox country. They are smart and tell some great stories. Jim Joyce was rated by MLB players as one of the best in the business and he knows his stuff."

Coronavirus Has Thrown Tim Tebow's MLB Dreams a Curve

SI's Tom Verducci offers his insight into Tebow's status which would seem to be shaky -- at best

Tracy Ringolsby

Desmond Becomes 4th MLB Player, 1st Member of Rockies to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Desmond has two years remaining on the five-year, $70 million contract

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Rockies Looking Forward to Start of Preseason Training -- Hopefully

Rockies players will undergo physicals Wednesday and Thursday, and open workouts at Coors Field this weekend

Tracy Ringolsby

Overheard: Rockies GM Jeff Bridich and Manager Bud Black Discussed Plans for 60-Game Season

Players report on Wednesday with workouts to begin on Friday or Saturday

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Rockies Are Long Shot to Win World Series

Dodgers vs. Yankees are favorite of oddsmakers for a World Series matchup

Tracy Ringolsby

A Quick Look at Rules Adjustments in MLB Due to Shortened Season and COVID-19

MLB teams will hold 1st Workouts Friday/Saturday; Regular season Opens July 23/24

Tracy Ringolsby

June 29: In 1984 Pete Rose Appears in 3,309th Game, Setting MLB Record

Pete Rose was a visitor in Cincinnati the day he appeared in his MLB record setting 3,309th game

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Set 52 of 60 Available Slots on Player Pool Roster

2018 No. 1 draft choice Ryan Rolison among 52 players on Rockies Player Pool Roster

Tracy Ringolsby

June 28, 2020: Biggio Joins 3,000 Hit Club Against Rockies Instead of With Rockies

Rockies pursued Biggio as a free agent, but general manager Bob Gebhard wasn't up front with the late Jerry McMorris and Biggio resigned with Astros

Tracy Ringolsby