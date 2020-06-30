Do You Know the Baseball Rules? Take the Challenge with the Experts

Do you know more rules than veteran baseball announcers? In this episode we are joined by Ford Frick Award Winner, Dave Van Horne, long time radio voice of the Red Sox, Joe Castiglione, and recently retired MLB Umpire, Jim Joyce. We cover detached equipment, switch pitchers, coach's interference and more. Learn the rules and have some fun.

https://youtu.be/ThQL-YVCtg8

Chris Welsh says, "This was a really fun show to do! Dave Van Horne was the original Montreal Expos play-by-play announcer (1969) and Joe Castiglione is a radio icon in Red Sox country. They are smart and tell some great stories. Jim Joyce was rated by MLB players as one of the best in the business and he knows his stuff."

Sign up for your free membership:

https://baseballrulesacademy.com/membership/