Most of the time players freeze when they hear the umpire call "Balk." But sometimes the pitcher follows through with the pitch and crazy things begin to happen. What if a batter hits the ball? How 'bout a wild pickoff throw or a strike three wild pitch? Learn all about the balk rule in this seven minute video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SJ9h4yxBEs & feature=emb_title