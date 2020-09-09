SI.com
Inside the Seams
Assessing The Top Teams in the MLB

Quinn Jamieson

The Los Angelos Dodgers depth, versatility and bullpen are all discussed, along with another team in the NL-West that may challenge them. 

Look and Listen: Márquez, Black, Arenado, Fuentes, and Blackmon Post-game interviews

Nolan Arenado and cousin Josh Fuentes talk about impact they had in Rockies comeback

Quinn Jamieson

Emma Baccellieri breaks down the restrictions on in-game video in the MLB this season and what that means for the future.

A combination of the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox scandals combined with the need for social distancing help form the rules regarding in-game video this season. Marquee MLB players like J.D. Martinez and Javier Báez aren't fans of the new rules that may be here to stay.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Bud Black Sees DH Coming to NL; Wade Davis Progressing

The DH doesn't concern Rockies manager Bud Black, but says managers are uncertain about three-batter minimum for reliever

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black post-game following The Rockies 14-5 defeat against the San Diego Padres

Rockies Manager Bud black spoke on Chi Chi Gonzalez's struggles, strikeouts, and more following the Rockies 14-5 defeat against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies fall to 20-22 on the season.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Yency Almonte Made Move Outfield to Mound After Junior Year in High School

Almonte looking to make a statement after recent call up by the Rockies from their auxiliary camp

Tracy Ringolsby

Infielder Ryan Vilade Earns 2019 Doug Million Minor League Player of the Year Honors

Ryan Vilade and Assistant Rehab Coordinator Andy Stover Recognized for achievements in Rockies organization.

Tracy Ringolsby

SEAVER, BROCK: EXCELLENCE ON AND OFF THE FIELD

Hall of Fame mourns the loss of HOFers Seaver and Brock, who left a legacy extending beyond the ballpark

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today (Sept. 8) -- Yankees Would Sneak In

Injuries have shredded Yankees roster, leaving them trying to hang on for post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black on State of Rockies, Chi Chi Rodriguez on Return to Rotation

After coming off injured list and making two relief appearances, Chi Chi Rodriguez discusses return to rotation Tuesday in San Diego.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Josh Fuentes Was Determined Even If Evaluators Had Doubts

Josh Fuentes was never considered a prospect, not even in high school, but he never gave up and is now living the big-league dream.

Tracy Ringolsby