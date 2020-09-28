Former Rockies Scout Billy Eppler Let Go as GM of Angels

Billy Eppler, who began his baseball career as a scout with the Rockies (2000-04) was fired as general manager of the Los Angeles Angels at season's end. In between his time with the Rockies and the Angels, Eppler was with the New York Yankees, initially as a scout and later, when the Yankees created a pro scouting department, as the head of that department.

Eppler was hired as the general manager of the Angels following the 2015 season.