Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Tracy Ringolsby

The games are back, but a certain special element of sportsmanship will not return, for safety's sake. This is a remembrance to the 'Put 'er there,' the soul shake, the hand slap, the high (and low) five. Those, and myriad other forms of dap, are done. For a while, at least.

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again,” says Anthony Fauci.

In sports, the handshake has long held us in its grip, from pregame handshake lines in soccer to postgame (postseason) handshake lines in hockey. In this pandemic, though, the shake is shelved.

As sports rev their metaphorical engines—MLB in four weeks! —Steve Rushin goes deep on a sporting world without the the soul shake, the hand slap, the high (and low) five, and so on.

Look and Listen to Kailin O'Toole and Rushin discuss the role of the handshake and it's dim future in sports:

https://content.jwplatform.com/videos/ienzbru9-yo5X9kTo.mp4

Comments

Sights and Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

History Says: 60-Game Schedule Isn't Likely to Impact Post-Season

Washington was a fairy tale in real life in 2019, but Nationals were an exception to the October Rule

Tracy Ringolsby

Take a Look: A Video on the Rockies Signing Draft Choices Veen, Weatherly and Blomgren

Rockies looking to sign final two drafts picks -- C Drew Romo and RHP Chris McMahon

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Official: Rockies No. 1 Pick Veen, Two Other Draft Choices Pass Physicals, Sign Contracts

Rockies have 4 of 6 draft choices signed; other two expected to come to terms

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

On This Date: 23 Years Ago, Randy Johnson Tied Steve Carlton Record for a LH With 19 K's

Randy Johnson, like Steve Carlton, struck out 19 -- and lost

Tracy Ringolsby

On Your Mark, Get Set -- Baseball Hall of Fame Looks at Friday as a Go for Reopening

Baseball Hall of Fame will follow guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State for Friday Reopening

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Rockies A Longshot for Trip to October

Oddsmakers don't see 2019 as an injury-filled Rockies nightmare; Expect them to be battling to avoid NL West cellar in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Play Ball: The Head Scratching Adjustments MLB Will Make for Pandemic Play

Okay, MLB owners and players are ready to play ball, but it won't be quite the same this year as in the past

Tracy Ringolsby

Tom Verducci Wonders If Players Right to File Grievance Will Hold Up Agreement

Players were willing to forego the grievance in a 70-game schedule, but had said not with a 60-game schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

What's On Tap With Plan Owners Instituted for Start of MLB Season Weekend of July 24-26

Roster sizes will be adjusted; trading deadline pushed back to Aug. 31 -- no word on whether fans will be on hand

Tracy Ringolsby