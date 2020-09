Fernando Tatis, Jr., grew up in a baseball family. He's become the head of the household when it comes to MLB. His father did spend all or parts of 10 years on big-league rosters, and hit .265 with 113 home runs in 949 games.

The younger Tatis is in only his second year in the big leagues, but in 94 games he has already hit 37 home runs.

