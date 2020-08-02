Listen In: Antonio Senzatela Continues Strong Showing on Mound
Tracy Ringolsby
Antonio Senzatela allowed one run on four hits and a walk, striking out six in Rockies Sunday win against San Diego.
Click below to hear his post-game session:
Tracy Ringolsby
Antonio Senzatela allowed one run on four hits and a walk, striking out six in Rockies Sunday win against San Diego.
Click below to hear his post-game session:
The Rockies put on a strong effort against the Padres on Saturday night. Listen in to the post-game discussions. They start with Kyle Freeland. Click to 8:45 for manager Bud Black, then 18:45 for Matt Kemp and finally 30 minute mark for Nolan Arenado.
Tracy Ringolsby