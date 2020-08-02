Inside the Seams
Listen In: Antonio Senzatela Continues Strong Showing on Mound

Tracy Ringolsby

Antonio Senzatela allowed one run on four hits and a walk, striking out six in Rockies Sunday win against San Diego.

Click below to hear his post-game session:

Listen In: Daniel Murphy On Success Against Padres

Murphy enjoyed 22nd 4-hit game of his career in Rockies Sunday victory vs. Padres

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black on Rockies Going 3-for-3 in Season Series

Rockies take 2-of-3 from Padres in first home series of the season.

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Father vs. Son: Brennaman Family Fued In The Latest Rules Edition

Did son Thom outsmart himself against father Marty in a Rules Challenge?

Tracy Ringolsby

Noteable: Rockies Starters Are Stopping Opposing Lineups

Eight games into the season and Rockies have not had a starting pitcher allowed more than two earned runs

Tracy Ringolsby

The Pain Truth: Oberg Has Blood Clot Recurrence in Right Arm; Davis Out With Shoulder Strain

Rockies looking for a closer with Oberg/Davis missing, could be a mix-and-match

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Good News -- Gonzalez 5th Starter -- Bad News -- Recurrence of Blood Clots for Oberg

Scott Oberg goes to extended injury list when a third bout with blood clots is uncovered, and Wade Davis on the IL with shoulder issue

Tracy Ringolsby

The Audition is Over: Chi Chi Claims a Spot In Rockies Rotation

After battling back from Tommy John surgery, Chi Chi Gonzalez has found a home in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Saturday Post-Game, Kyle Freeland, Bud Black, Matt Kemp and Nolan Arenado

The Rockies put on a strong effort against the Padres on Saturday night. Listen in to the post-game discussions. They start with Kyle Freeland. Click to 8:45 for manager Bud Black, then 18:45 for Matt Kemp and finally 30 minute mark for Nolan Arenado.

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies Would Be No. 2 Seed in NL, Cubs No. 1

NL West would have four participants -- Rockies, Dodgers (No. 1 Wild Card), Padres and Giants (best remaining records)

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Ryan McMahon Take the Questions In Pre-Game Media Session

Black says Davis is down for Saturday's game; Oberg won't step immediately into late-inning duty.

Tracy Ringolsby