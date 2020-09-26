Listen in: Black and Senzatela following the Rockies 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks in the first half of the doubleheader
Quinn Jamieson
Rockies manager Bud Black (00:00), first-game starter Antonio Senzatela (8:30)
Manager Bud Black (00:00) and infielder Ryan McMahon (16:00) spoke to the media following the Rockies 11-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The weird year in baseball, poor pitching, doubleheaders and much more are discussed.
