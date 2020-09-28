Listen In: Black, Freeland and Story post-game following Rockies season ending 11-3 loss to the Diamondbacks
Quinn Jamieson
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Kyle Freeland (17:30), shortstop Trevor Story (26:27).
Quinn Jamieson
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Kyle Freeland (17:30), shortstop Trevor Story (26:27).
MLB prospect Eric Orze fended off two different types of cancer and has found a home with the Mets organization after being drafted in the 5th round. SI Mets correspondent Ben Pickman details his journey and current standing in the Mets organization.
Quinn Jamieson