Listen In: Black, Márquez and Díaz post-game following Rockies 10-3 victory over Diamondbacks
Quinn Jamieson
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Germán Márquez (11:13), catcher Elías Díaz (17:00)
Quinn Jamieson
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Germán Márquez (11:13), catcher Elías Díaz (17:00)
MLB prospect Eric Orze fended off two different types of cancer and has found a home with the Mets organization after being drafted in the 5th round. SI Mets correspondent Ben Pickman details his journey and current standing in the Mets organization.
Quinn Jamieson