Listen In: Bud Black Looks at Rockies Challenge in Friday Pre-Game Chat

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen in to Bud Black's pre-game media session on Friday:

Listen In: Chi Chi Gonzalez Ready for Redemption in Saturday Start

Chi Chi Gonzalez failed to get out of the first inning in his start Sept. 8 at San Diego, giving up four runs and retiring one batter

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Trevor Story Thursday Post-Game

Story discusses plight of Rockies as they look to salvage post-season appearance.

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Getting Late Early for the Rockies Post-Season Hopes

Rockies undermined by bullpen's inability to hold late-inning lead in 9-3 loss to Dodgers at Coors Field on Thursday night

Tracy Ringolsby

3's Company: Rays, White Sox Join Dodgers In Locking Up Post-Season Berths

Rockies continue to fade in bid for post-season slot, slipping to 12th in NL standings

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black, Kyle Freeland and Trevor Story post-game

Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Kyle Freeland (07:53), shortstop Trevor Story (22:14) all spoke to the media following the Rockies (22-27) 9-3 loss to the Los Angelos Dodgers (36-15). Freeland's outing, lack of run support, hitting woes and much more were discussed.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Bud Black on Sensational Senzatela Effort

Senzatela pitched 10th complete game of nine innings by a Rockies pitcher in last 10 years against the A's

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Ryan Castellani Ready for Friday Start Against Dodgers

Castellani will be making eighth start, ninth appearance, facing Dodgers for second time

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black on Sending Out Sam Hilliard to Add Another Arm in Bullpen

With Chi Chi Gonzalez starting on Saturday against Dodgers, Rockies recall Jesus Tinoco to add bullpen depth.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black, Jon Gray Out for Season

Black says never a doubt in allowing Senzatela go for the complete game in 3-1 victory against A's on Tuesday night

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies: Down With a Case of the Blues -- Dodger Blues

No opponent has had more success against the Rockies -- at home or as a visitor to Coors Field -- than the Dodgers

Tracy Ringolsby