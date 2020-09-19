SI.com
Listen In: Bud Black, Ryan Castellani and Josh Fuentes Friday (9/18) post-game

Quinn Jamieson

Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Ryan Castellani (07:28), infielder-outfielder Josh Fuentes (14:01) 

Update on the aftermath of Dominic Smith speaking out

Last month New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith kneeled for the national anthem without telling any of his teammates. Kaitlin O'Toole and Stephanie Apstein break down the aftermath in the Mets organization and around the league since that decision.

Quinn Jamieson

Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the head football coach at Jackson State

NFL Hall of Famer and former MLB player Deion "Primetime" Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the next head football coach at Jackson State. It will be Sanders's first venture into collegiate coaching.

Quinn Jamieson

Joe Buck surprised with NFL Hall of Fame nod on live TV

Joe Buck was surprised at halftime of Thursday Night Football with the prestigious Pete Rozelle Award. Buck has been broadcasting the NFL since 1994 and joins his father Jack Buck in the HOF.

Quinn Jamieson

Update: Rockies Complete Trading Deadline Deals with Orioles, Red Sox

Addition of Pillar and Givens at trading deadline cost the Rockies three prospects

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Thursday Post-Game on Rockies Misfiring

Black admits time is running out; feels potential is there but Rockies haven't capitalized on it

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Chi Chi Gonzalez Ready for Redemption in Saturday Start

Chi Chi Gonzalez failed to get out of the first inning in his start Sept. 8 at San Diego, giving up four runs and retiring one batter

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Looks at Rockies Challenge in Friday Pre-Game Chat

Black admits Rockies keeping looking for an offensive outbreak, but so far. ...

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Trevor Story Thursday Post-Game

Story discusses plight of Rockies as they look to salvage post-season appearance.

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Getting Late Early for the Rockies Post-Season Hopes

Rockies undermined by bullpen's inability to hold late-inning lead in 9-3 loss to Dodgers at Coors Field on Thursday night

Tracy Ringolsby

3's Company: Rays, White Sox Join Dodgers In Locking Up Post-Season Berths

Rockies continue to fade in bid for post-season slot, slipping to 12th in NL standings

Tracy Ringolsby