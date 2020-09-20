Listen In: Bud Black Sees Step Forward for Chi Chi Gonzalez
Tracy Ringolsby
Last month New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith kneeled for the national anthem without telling any of his teammates. Kaitlin O'Toole and Stephanie Apstein break down the aftermath in the Mets organization and around the league since that decision.
Quinn Jamieson
NFL Hall of Famer and former MLB player Deion "Primetime" Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the next head football coach at Jackson State. It will be Sanders's first venture into collegiate coaching.
