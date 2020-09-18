Listen In: Chi Chi Gonzalez Ready for Redemption in Saturday Start
Tracy Ringolsby
Chi Chi Gonzalez looking to make amends for his Sept. 8 start at San Diego. Listen in:
Tracy Ringolsby
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Kyle Freeland (07:53), shortstop Trevor Story (22:14) all spoke to the media following the Rockies (22-27) 9-3 loss to the Los Angelos Dodgers (36-15). Freeland's outing, lack of run support, hitting woes and much more were discussed.
Quinn Jamieson