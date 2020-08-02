Listen In: Good News -- Gonzalez 5th Starter -- Bad News -- Recurrence of Blood Clots for Oberg

Bud Black goes over a bullpen plan that has been juggled with the loss of two potential closers -- Davis and Oberg. He also puts a smile on Chi Chi Gonzalez's face, announcing that Gonzalez will be the 5th starter and will pitch Monday night against the Giants.

Go to the 18 minute mark to hear Chi Chi Gonzalez's reaction to having gotten through the comeback to Tommy John surgery and earning a rotation spot.