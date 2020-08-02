Inside the Seams
Listen In: Good News -- Gonzalez 5th Starter -- Bad News -- Recurrence of Blood Clots for Oberg

Tracy Ringolsby

Bud Black goes over a bullpen plan that has been juggled with the loss of two potential closers -- Davis and Oberg. He also puts a smile on Chi Chi Gonzalez's face, announcing that Gonzalez will be the 5th starter and will pitch Monday night against the Giants.

Go to the 18 minute mark to hear Chi Chi Gonzalez's reaction to having gotten through the comeback to Tommy John surgery and earning a rotation spot.

The Audition is Over: Chi Chi Claims a Spot In Rockies Rotation

After battling back from Tommy John surgery, Chi Chi Gonzalez has found a home in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

The Pain Truth: Oberg Has Blood Clot Recurrence in Right Arm; Davis Out With Shoulder Strain

Rockies looking for a closer with Oberg/Davis missing, could be a mix-and-match

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Saturday Post-Game, Kyle Freeland, Bud Black, Matt Kemp and Nolan Arenado

The Rockies put on a strong effort against the Padres on Saturday night. Listen in to the post-game discussions. They start with Kyle Freeland. Click to 8:45 for manager Bud Black, then 18:45 for Matt Kemp and finally 30 minute mark for Nolan Arenado.

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: Rockies Would Be No. 2 Seed in NL, Cubs No. 1

NL West would have four participants -- Rockies, Dodgers (No. 1 Wild Card), Padres and Giants (best remaining records)

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Ryan McMahon Take the Questions In Pre-Game Media Session

Black says Davis is down for Saturday's game; Oberg won't step immediately into late-inning duty.

Tracy Ringolsby

Wade Davis Knows: There's No In-Between for a Closer

Wade Davis came into 2020 looking to rebound from struggles of a year ago -- the search conitnues

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black, Jon Gray and Trevor Story discuss Friday's ninth-inning loss to the Padres

It was one of those good nights gone bad for the Rockies in the homestand opener against San Diego

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Is Baseball Better Off Cancelling the Season or Play It Out?

Baseball hit hard in opening week by teams developing COVID-19 issues

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci on COVID-19 Throwing Baseball a Curve

Post-season participants could wind up being decided by winning percentage because cancellations will create different game totals for teams

Tracy Ringolsby