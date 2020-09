Justin Verlander has domianted hitters for 15 years. He has paid the price for his workhorse approach, and will undergo Tommy John surgery. Limited to one game this season and expected to miss the entire 2021 season, Verlander is determined to return in 2022.

Given his success over time, who can question his expectation.

No pitcher whose career began in the 20th century can match the success of Verlander.