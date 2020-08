Kyle Freeland is disappointed but not ready to give up. "We're battling every day." Listen to what he had to say after a no-decision in Rockies walk-off loss at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/w8XtOziIta/fi-2d681005-9632-435f-b8ee-568927481690/fv-8a4c8076-2e62-4104-8113-c065f062d160/FREELpost8-22%20ROUT.mp4