Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Discusses Rockies Commitment to Playing Safe

Rockie manager Bud Black chats with the media prior to Friday's home opener against the Padres.

The focus is on the COVID-19 impact on MLB, with Friday's discovery of problems in St. Louis in addition to concerns already about the outbreak in Florida and Philadelphia.

Click to view Black's pre-game media session:

And on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn't do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season.