Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Discusses Rockies Commitment to Playing Safe

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockie manager Bud Black chats with the media prior to Friday's home opener against the Padres.

The focus is on the COVID-19 impact on MLB, with Friday's discovery of problems in St. Louis in addition to concerns already about the outbreak in Florida and Philadelphia.

Click to view Black's pre-game media session:

And on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn't do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season.

 

From Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. Padres Can Light Up Coors Field Scoreboard

Rockies pitching staff off to best start in franchise history. Can it maintain at Coors Field?

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: 5 Rockies Home Opener Worth Remembering

Rockies won't have a sellout for the home opener for the first time in franchise history -- No fans allowed because of COVID-19.

Tracy Ringolsby

Comforts of Coors: Jon Gray Finds a Comfort Zone in What is Known as a Hitter's Park

Jon Gray starts the Rockies home opener, hoping to build off his career-long success in a ballpark that other pitchers consider a nightmare

Tracy Ringolsby

Phillies Hit With COVID-19 Issues; Weekend Series Put on Hold

MLB making plans for adjustments in schedules in light of Phillies joining Marlins with COVID-19 challenges

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Rotation Has Them In Line to Make a Run at October

Young in years, the Rockies rotation has the experience to be considered a veteran contingent

Tracy Ringolsby

Quick Hits: Rockies Looking for Sweep in Oakland

Rockies in Oakland for final tuneup before returning to Coors Field for home opener on Friday

Tracy Ringolsby

Bottoms Up: Rockies See Depth to Lineup That Provides Promise for 2020

The bottom four in Rockies lineup provided the impetus in 8-3 victory at Oakland

Tracy Ringolsby

Who's Going to Be 1st Manager Fired? The odds are . . .

Oddsmakers says most secure managers are Francona, Cash, Tingler and Baker

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. A's: Get Out the Broom

A's-Rockies: Match-up featuring two most productive left side of an infield in MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Cooperstown: 1980s Brought a New Design to Uniforms

Check out this week's newsletter from Cooperstown -- from uniform to Quisenberry to RJ

Tracy Ringolsby