Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Finds Extra-Inning Rule Intriguing
Tracy Ringolsby
Bud Black on rule changes and team struggles. Click to listen in:
Tracy Ringolsby
Last month New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith kneeled for the national anthem without telling any of his teammates. Kaitlin O'Toole and Stephanie Apstein break down the aftermath in the Mets organization and around the league since that decision.
Quinn Jamieson
NFL Hall of Famer and former MLB player Deion "Primetime" Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the next head football coach at Jackson State. It will be Sanders's first venture into collegiate coaching.
Quinn Jamieson
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Ryan Castellani (07:28), infielder-outfielder Josh Fuentes (14:01) all spoke to the media following the Rockies (22-28) 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Castellani's struggles and resilience, confidence, Fuentes's first outfield appearance and much more.
Quinn Jamieson