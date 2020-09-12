Listen In: Rockies Rally In 9th, McMahon and Blackmon Answers the Challenge

Things haven't been easy for the Rockies.

No sense that should change in the closing days of the regular season.

Looking to climb back into the eight NL post-season qualifiers, the Rockies opened a nine-game homestand with a loud statement that they aren't done.

After Ryan McMahon, back in the lineup after spending recent days working on getting his stroke back, tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a home run, Charlie Blackmon made the final statement.

Blackmon delivered the second walk-off grand slam in Rockies history, the first since Ryan Spilborghs back on Aug 24, 2009 against the Giants.

Enjoy the Rockies post-game media session.

Bud Black (starts at the 3:30 mark), German Marquez (starts at 9:45 mark), Ryan McMahon (starts at 20:14 mark) and charlie Blackmon (starts at 41:56 mark):