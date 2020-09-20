SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Listen In: Ron Gardenhire Battle with Cancer Leads to Early Departure as Tigers Manager

Tracy Ringolsby

A middle infielder as a player, Ron Gardenhire prepped for his managerial opportunity as a coach for Tom Kelly in Minnesota. He then took over when Kelly decided he was ready to slow his lifestyle down. Kelly guided the Twins into the post-season six times. He spent the last two-plus seasons in Detroit, helping build a foundation for what the Tigers hope will be an eventual rebound into contention.

gardenhire
Comments

Sights and Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Bud Black Sees Step Forward for Chi Chi Gonzalez

The middle-inning relievers again undo the Rockies in their matchup with the Dodgers

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Justin Verlander Headed to Tommy John Surgery

Justin Verlander is determined to return after Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him in 2021 -- and given his track record who can doubt him?

Tracy Ringolsby

Headed Down the Stretch: Pirates 1st Team Officially Eliminated from Post-Season

Dodgers could clinch No. 1 speed in NL Wild-Card Round with win today combined with Cubs loss

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Charlie Blackmon Feels Rockies Have Pieces, Need Wins

Charlie Blackmon looks at start of season for a sign Rockies can get hot

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Finds Extra-Inning Rule Intriguing

Rockies manager Black says he finds extra-inning rule interesting, but wonders if it might be better to wait until 11th or 12th to put man on second.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Josh Fuentes On Making The Move to the Big Leagues

Fuentes has long been an afterthought, dating back to high school, but he is making a statement with Rockies this season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen in: Bud Black on Friday's loss to Dodgers

Mid-game mound meltdown undoes Rockies hopes against Dodgers on Friday night

Tracy Ringolsby

A's Make the Grade; 4th Team to Clinch Post-Season Bid, Pirates 1st Team Eliminated

Dodgers are joined by Rays, White Sox and now A's as teams that have locked up post-season invites

Tracy Ringolsby

Update on the aftermath of Dominic Smith speaking out

Last month New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith kneeled for the national anthem without telling any of his teammates. Kaitlin O'Toole and Stephanie Apstein break down the aftermath in the Mets organization and around the league since that decision.

Quinn Jamieson

Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the head football coach at Jackson State

NFL Hall of Famer and former MLB player Deion "Primetime" Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the next head football coach at Jackson State. It will be Sanders's first venture into collegiate coaching.

Quinn Jamieson