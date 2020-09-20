Listen In: Ron Gardenhire Battle with Cancer Leads to Early Departure as Tigers Manager
Tracy Ringolsby
A middle infielder as a player, Ron Gardenhire prepped for his managerial opportunity as a coach for Tom Kelly in Minnesota. He then took over when Kelly decided he was ready to slow his lifestyle down. Kelly guided the Twins into the post-season six times. He spent the last two-plus seasons in Detroit, helping build a foundation for what the Tigers hope will be an eventual rebound into contention.