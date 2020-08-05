Inside the Seams
Listen In: Tom Verducci Is a Believer in a Yankee-Dodger World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

From the opening days of the 60-game regular season, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated thinks it has become clear that the only surprise about a shortened season is there won't be any surprises.

He feels it a Dodger-Yankee World Series. The question, then, is whether the Dodgers can win a world championship for the first time since 1988 -- which was before there was such a thing as the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Take a listen: 

4x4: Nolan Arenado Takes Another Step Up The Ladder of Rockies All-Time HR Kings

Nolan Arenado is on a pace to become the Rockies biggest run producer in franchise history -- if he stays

Tracy Ringolsby

Kemp Is In A Comfort Zone at Coors Field -- Regardless of the Uniform He's Wearing

Rockies needed a right-handed threat, and when Kemp was available in July it was a no-brainer to sign him

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Started Today: Every NL West Team Except Arizona Would Advance

Looking at what could be in MLB 16-team post-season: Rockies the No. 2 seed from the National League as of Tuesday

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black, Arenado and Gonzalez on Rockies Series-Opening Win Against Giants

Arenado delivers first home run of season, Gonzalez hits rough spot in third inning of first appearance in a 2020 game

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black Looks for Way to Revamp Bullpen

Wade Davis on injured list; Scott Oberg likely out for season

Tracy Ringolsby

Giants Arrive at Coors Field, Looking to Continue Surprising Start

Giants are undergoing a major makeover with the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy and hiring of one-time Rockies outfielder Gabe Kapler

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Says: Rockies Have Used Fewest Pitchers Among the 30 Teams

Chi Chi Gonzalez becomes fifth Rockies pitcher to start a game Monday night against the Giants

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black on Rockies Going 3-for-3 in Season Series

Rockies take 2-of-3 from Padres in first home series of the season.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Daniel Murphy On Success Against Padres

Murphy enjoyed 22nd 4-hit game of his career in Rockies Sunday victory vs. Padres

Tracy Ringolsby