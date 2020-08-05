Listen In: Tom Verducci Is a Believer in a Yankee-Dodger World Series

From the opening days of the 60-game regular season, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated thinks it has become clear that the only surprise about a shortened season is there won't be any surprises.

He feels it a Dodger-Yankee World Series. The question, then, is whether the Dodgers can win a world championship for the first time since 1988 -- which was before there was such a thing as the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Take a listen: