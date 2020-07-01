Nolan Arenado Has Been One of MLB's Most Consistent Performers In Last 5 Years
Tracy Ringolsby
Over the last five seasons, Arenado has set the pace for MLB third baseman.
He leads third basemen in home runs, doulbe, triples and hits as well as at-bats, runs scored, RBI, batting average, intentional walks and slugging percentage, among others. He is six games shy of Manny Macahdo for most games played by a third base, and only Matt Carpenter has a better on-base percentage (.369) than Arenado (.362).