Nolan Arenado Has Been One of MLB's Most Consistent Performers In Last 5 Years

Over the last five seasons, Arenado has set the pace for MLB third baseman.

He leads third basemen in home runs, doulbe, triples and hits as well as at-bats, runs scored, RBI, batting average, intentional walks and slugging percentage, among others. He is six games shy of Manny Macahdo for most games played by a third base, and only Matt Carpenter has a better on-base percentage (.369) than Arenado (.362).