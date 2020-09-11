SI.com
Offensive slumps continue for J.D. Martinez and Javier Báez

Quinn Jamieson

Martinez's struggle with fastballs, Báez's strikeouts and the inability to use video recording equipment are all discussed. 

Look and Listen: Márquez, Black, Arenado, Fuentes, and Blackmon Post-game interviews

Nolan Arenado and cousin Josh Fuentes talk about impact they had in Rockies comeback

Quinn Jamieson

Can Rockies Overcome That Empty Feeling at Coors Field?

Rockies return to Coors for their final nine home games of the year, looking to rebound from a home-field struggle and return to the NL post-season plans

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies postgame following 5-3 loss to Padres

Manager Bud Black, pitcher Antonio Senzatela and shortstop Trevor Story all spoke to the media following the Rockies 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. The Rockies fall to 20-23 on the season.

Quinn Jamieson

Looking Ahead: Rockies Sitting 2 Games Back of No. 8 Marlins in NL Post-Season Battle

Dodgers holding No. 1 slot in NL, 5 1/2 games ahead of Braves; Rays sitting atop AL, game up on A's

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Reggie Escapes With World Series Interference

Ever wonder how Reggie Jackson got away with runner interference in the 1978 World Series? Take a look

Tracy Ringolsby

Emma Baccellieri breaks down the restrictions on in-game video in the MLB this season and what that means for the future.

A combination of the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox scandals combined with the need for social distancing help form the rules regarding in-game video this season. Marquee MLB players like J.D. Martinez and Javier Báez aren't fans of the new rules that may be here to stay.

Quinn Jamieson

Emma Baccellieri explores the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers (31-12) season prospects, as they sit atop the MLB power rankings with 17 games to play.

The Los Angeles Dodgers depth, versatility and bullpen are all discussed, along with another team in the NL-West that may challenge them.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Bud Black Sees DH Coming to NL; Wade Davis Progressing

The DH doesn't concern Rockies manager Bud Black, but says managers are uncertain about three-batter minimum for reliever

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black post-game following The Rockies 14-5 defeat against the San Diego Padres

Rockies Manager Bud black spoke on Chi Chi Gonzalez's struggles, strikeouts, and more following the Rockies 14-5 defeat against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies fall to 20-22 on the season.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Yency Almonte Made Move Outfield to Mound After Junior Year in High School

Almonte looking to make a statement after recent call up by the Rockies from their auxiliary camp

Tracy Ringolsby