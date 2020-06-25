Take a Look: A Video on the Rockies Signing Draft Choices Veen, Weatherly and Blomgren
Tracy Ringolsby
Catcher Zac Veen was the No. 1 rated high school player in the draft, and the Rockies landed him with the ninth selection in the first round.
Lefthander Sam Weatherly, the Rockies third-round selection, moved into the rotation at Clemson this year.
Sortstop Jack Blomgren was a "glue" guy for the University of Michigan.
Click to take a look:
https://www.mlb.com/rockies/video/rockies-sign-three-draft-picks?t=t115-default-vtp