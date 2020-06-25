Inside the Seams
Take a Look: A Video on the Rockies Signing Draft Choices Veen, Weatherly and Blomgren

Tracy Ringolsby

Catcher Zac Veen was the No. 1 rated high school player in the draft, and the Rockies landed him with the ninth selection in the first round. 

Lefthander Sam Weatherly, the Rockies third-round selection, moved into the rotation at Clemson this year.

Sortstop Jack Blomgren was a "glue" guy for the University of Michigan.

Click to take a look:

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/video/rockies-sign-three-draft-picks?t=t115-default-vtp

It's Official: Rockies No. 1 Pick Veen, Two Other Draft Choices Pass Physicals, Sign Contracts

Rockies have 4 of 6 draft choices signed; other two expected to come to terms

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

On This Date: 23 Years Ago, Randy Johnson Tied Steve Carlton Record for a LH With 19 K's

Randy Johnson, like Steve Carlton, struck out 19 -- and lost

Tracy Ringolsby

On Your Mark, Get Set -- Baseball Hall of Fame Looks at Friday as a Go for Reopening

Baseball Hall of Fame will follow guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State for Friday Reopening

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Rockies A Longshot for Trip to October

Oddsmakers don't see 2019 as an injury-filled Rockies nightmare; Expect them to be battling to avoid NL West cellar in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

Play Ball: The Head Scratching Adjustments MLB Will Make for Pandemic Play

Okay, MLB owners and players are ready to play ball, but it won't be quite the same this year as in the past

Tracy Ringolsby

Tom Verducci Wonders If Players Right to File Grievance Will Hold Up Agreement

Players were willing to forego the grievance in a 70-game schedule, but had said not with a 60-game schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

What's On Tap With Plan Owners Instituted for Start of MLB Season Weekend of July 24-26

Roster sizes will be adjusted; trading deadline pushed back to Aug. 31 -- no word on whether fans will be on hand

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: After 64-Day Delay, Torrington's Dave Koza Delivers Game-Winning Hit in Longest Game in Pro History

Boston AAA affiliate Pawtucket claims 3-2, 33-inning victory over Rochester on bases-loaded Koza single

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in a Chicago Hotel

Kile was dealt to Cardinals by Rockies prior to the 2000 season, passed away at age of 33

Tracy Ringolsby